KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The prosecution has confirmed that the chemist report for Malaysian rapper Namewee or Wee Meng Chee has been completed, Wee’s lawyer Joshua Tay confirmed today.

When contacted by Malay Mail, Tay said the deputy public prosecutor had this morning told the Magistrate’s Court that the chemist report for Wee’s drug use case has been completed.

The lawyer was unable to confirm the results of the chemist report, as he has not received a copy of it.

“I haven’t been given a copy of the chemist report,” he told Malay Mail.

A chemist report would typically show if a person tested positive or negative for drug use.

Earlier today, Wee’s drug use case came up for mention before Magistrate S. Arunjothy, and this was when the court was notified that the chemist report was ready.

Tay said the drug use case is scheduled for mention next on December 22.

Separately, Wee’s drug possession case also came up for mention today here before Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim.

Tay said a separate chemist report is also required for the drug possession case.

He said the Magistrates’ Court has scheduled the next mention to be on January 19.