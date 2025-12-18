KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak must immediately be allowed to serve the rest of his six-year prison term at home instead of at Kajang Prison if the High Court decides next Monday that his house arrest order can be carried out, his lawyer said today.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah today insisted that his client should be released into house arrest immediately, even if the Malaysian government were to appeal against any ruling favourable to Najib.

“On December 22, Monday, if the decision is in favour of Datuk Seri Najib, technically he must be placed under house arrest immediately,” he told the media at a press conference in the lobby of the Kuala Lumpur court complex here.

Shafee argued that the government cannot ask the High Court to stay or suspend the enforcement of the house arrest order if the ruling favours Najib and the government appeals, as this involves Najib’s liberty.

“You cannot stay liberty. Liberty must be given,” he said.

MORE TO COME