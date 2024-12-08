KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Hijab-wearing wrestler, Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana, 25, burst onto the Malaysian pro wrestling scene in 2016 and has been shattering barriers in the sport in the past nine years.

She gained viral attention in 2019 and today, with her sights set on even greater accomplishments, Phoenix, as she prefers to be known, is more motivated than ever to chase her wrestling dreams.

How would you say wrestling has changed you through the years?

“A lot has changed, especially in terms of my personal growth,” Phoenix reflected, who added that when she first stepped into the world of wrestling, she was shy and introverted. Her circle of friends was small.

In fact, in her debut match, just two months into training, Phoenix wore a mask, a choice that would become a fixture in her early wrestling career.

“The mask gave me the confidence I needed as a pro wrestler and pushed me out of my comfort zone,” she explained.

But as she grew more comfortable in the ring, the need for the mask gradually faded.

From that point on, her true journey began, not just wrestling in Malaysia, but across the globe.

Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana training during the early stage of her career, back in 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Are more female Malaysians embracing the pro wrestling phenomenon?

While many have stepped forward for Apac Wrestling Ground Zero tryouts, the number of women remains notably low compared to men, with only one or two women typically taking part.

Despite a clear passion for pro wrestling among many women, Phoenix, who has observed this trend at Apac events, believes the biggest barriers are societal — particularly the disapproval of families.

She also pointed out the lack of successful female wrestlers in Malaysia as a key factor, noting that this often causes parents to hesitate in supporting their daughters’ interest in the sport.

“I really hope more women will step forward,” Phoenix said.

“We need more women in the industry to help grow the roster, as it’s still mostly made up of men.”

In 2019, the name “Phoenix” went viral as the first female professional wrestler to step into the ring wearing a hijab. What about now?

“Right now, though it might seem like things are quiet, that’s not actually the case,” said Phoenix.

“I don’t feel that way at all.”

She reflected on the evolution of the wrestling scene in the USA, noting that attention has shifted away from the Malaysian pro wrestling scene in recent years.

“The spotlight seems to have moved more towards the US,” she observed.

Hijab-wearing sensation Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana has been shattering barriers in pro wrestling. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

How does it feel making history in Dubai?

Phoenix’s career has taken her across the globe, with matches in the Philippines, Singapore, London, China, and, most recently, Dubai, where she made history again as the first hijabi, Muslim wrestler to compete there.

“The crowd in Dubai was incredible, there was so much female representation in the wrestling scene, and you could really feel the energy from the women,” said Phoenix.

“It’s moments like this that remind me why I do what I do, which is to inspire others and represent those who are underrepresented, like Muslim hijabis.”

When asked why she hasn’t been booked in the indie scene recently, aside from her appearances in Dubai, Phoenix explained that one reason could be the difference in wrestling styles between Malaysia and other regions.

“I feel like Malaysian pro wrestling mainly focuses on TV wrestling, which typically refers to a style designed to be more accessible or entertaining for television audiences,” she said.

This, she noted, is quite different from the indie or Japanese wrestling scene.

Phoenix also stated that while she receives plenty of offers wrestling worldwide, the challenges of flights and visas often cause those opportunities to be put on hold.

Fans cheer for Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana after she won the Apac Wrestling Women’s Championship December 11, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Will the hijab-wearing “Phoenix” character undergo any evolution?

“While Phoenix is the character, the hijab is not a gimmick, it’s a part of me,” said Phoenix.

“It’s how I represent myself as a hijabi wrestler because I feel we don’t have enough representation.”

As for evolving her character, she has no immediate plans for change.

“I feel like I’ve only scratched the surface,” she said.

“Until I break into bigger markets, I’ll stick with what works.”

What is next for Phoenix and female wrestling here?

Although Phoenix hopes to face WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, her current dream match is to square off against WWE’s Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

Her primary focus, however, is to make it to WWE, and with a clear path ahead, she’s determined to make that dream a reality.

Looking ahead, Phoenix hopes to see more women entering the wrestling scene in Malaysia, though she acknowledges that it will take time for this to happen.

“I really hope that once I’m on the global stage, others will be inspired to join wrestling and realise they can build a career out of it,” said Phoenix.

“There isn’t an example yet, but I hope to be that example for aspiring female wrestlers.”