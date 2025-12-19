KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Heavy rain is continuing in several states this morning, particularly in Terengganu and Perak, and is expected to persist.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning forecasting heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Areas affected in Perak include Manjung, Perak Tengah, Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak, while in Terengganu the affected areas are Besut and Setiu.

The same warning has also been issued for Selangor, involving Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Petaling, Kuala Langat and Sepang, as well as Putrajaya.

Also affected are Negeri Sembilan (Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau), Melaka, and Mersing in Johor.

In addition, several areas in Sarawak and Sabah are expected to experience similar conditions, including Kuching, Samarahan, Asajaya, Kudat and Pitas, as well as the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Earlier, media reports said MetMalaysia expects the ongoing monsoon surge to continue until December 19.