KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Ten years ago, professional wrestling found a forever-home in Malaysia.

Once a fringe activity, the 2014 establishment of Malaysia Pro Wrestling (MYPW) — initially Persekutuan Gusti Malaysia (PGM) — has helped the sport grow into an industry and vibrant community.

Before that, MYPW chief operating officer Emman Azman, 23, said there had been just four aspiring pro-wrestlers at the time, including himself, who would travel to Singapore to train.

“Back then, the only ring available for training was a Muay Thai ring, and events were run sparingly,” said Emman, recounting the first days of PGM.

Cornelius Low, 34, a Malaysian pro wrestler, said one notable change was the growing fanbase.

This growing fan base is driven by improved match quality, more compelling storylines, and the rise of popular characters like ‘Love Warrior’ Syawal and The Juicy Boyz (The Wonderboy and Miles Karu).

Additionally, there’s an increasing buzz online, with fans creating social media platforms dedicated to covering Malaysian pro wrestling, such as Peminat Gusti.

“Each year, you can see more new faces attending the events,” Low said.

“It’s not just local fans — we’ve even had people fly in from Japan, America, and the Middle East.”

Celebrating a decade of pro wrestling in Malaysia since MYPW opened its doors. — Picture by Sayuti Zanudin

More than fans

The growing enthusiasm has also inspired more Malaysians to pursue professional wrestling by trying out with MYPW.

Some wrestlers who debuted on the local scene have also ventured beyond Malaysia, competing in countries such as Australia, Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines.

These include Low, Miles Karu, and Poppy Shay.

Another indication of pro-wrestling’s growing popularity here was the number of events, which have gone from two a year to as many as six.

This year, MYPW has hosted four shows including Champion’s Quest on November 16.

The Malaysian scene is also becoming more interconnected regionally, such as through collaborations with promotions like Grapplemax Pro Wrestling Singapore.

A standout event is the Causeway Jam, held multiple times in Singapore before coming to Kuala Lumpur for the first time last June.

The number of promotions has also grown, with MYPW now joined by APAC Wrestling Ground Zero, which was established in 2020 by Ayez Shaukat Fonseka Farid, a well-known figure in the Malaysia’s pro-wrestling scene.

Since its launch, the organisation has successfully staged over 50 shows, with many more to come.

Emman Azman, COO of MYPW, reminisces about the early days of Malaysian pro wrestling. — Picture Via instagram/ theemman_azman

How much do “professional” wrestlers get paid?

The term professional wrestling is somewhat of a misnomer, and was coined to differentiate the “sports entertainment” activity from amateur wrestling, which is a recognised Olympic sport.

Rather than straight physical contests, pro-wrestling combines athletic performance with theatrical storytelling, scripted performances, and dramatised rivalries.

As such, the “professional” part of its name does not imply salaries or compensation.

Pro-wrestlers might earn RM500 per match or more if an event is well-attended and they are a major draw, or they may get as little as RM50.

Often, however, the wrestlers get nothing other than the satisfaction of taking part in their passion and the hopes of reaching one of the international circuits.

Emman also said it was important not to be too focussed on the rewards.

“While it’s amazing for Malaysians to venture abroad and hopefully get signed with major companies, it’s equally important to create a strong foundation for the next generation of wrestlers,” Emman stated.

“We must aim to leave the scene better than we found it.”