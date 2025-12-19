KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The government will maintain existing toll rates next year for 10 major expressways nationwide as part of efforts to safeguard public welfare and well-being.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the expressways involved are the Cheras-Kajang Expressway (Grand Saga), Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR), New North Klang Straits Bypass, Senai-Desaru Expressway, and the East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT2).

The South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge, Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), Maju Expressway (MEX), and the Butterworth Outer Ring Road will also retain the current toll rates.

“This decision is in line with the announcement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 23 during the Appreciation Announcement for Malaysians, in which the government agreed that the public would continue to enjoy existing toll rates without any increase.

“The matter was retrospectively agreed to at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting to ensure the continuity of the implementation of these toll rates,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Nanta said the move demonstrates the government’s commitment to easing the people’s cost-of-living burden, particularly for highway users, by ensuring there is no toll rate increase throughout next year.

He said that although the decision carries significant financial implications, with compensation amounting to RM591.56 million for 2026, the government has chosen to prioritise the interests of the people.

“This allocation reflects the Madani Government’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being and welfare of the people, while ensuring inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

“The Works Ministry will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure that the management of the country’s highways remains sustainable, efficient and in line with the Madani Government’s people-first aspirations,” he said. — Bernama