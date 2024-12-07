KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Once, professional wrestling in Malaysia was confined to finding whichever younger sibling was within arm’s length whom you could convince to ignore the warnings of “Don’t try this at home”.

Today, however, that dream can be a reality, thanks to the establishment of Malaysia Pro Wrestling (MYPW), which is providing a pathway for bedroom and backyard pro-wrestlers to find glory.

According to pro-wrestler Miles Karu, 21, MYPW holds open try-outs four times a year, with each typically lasting around two hours.

“You don’t need to be in peak physical condition or have prior experience in the gym or martial arts — everyone is welcome,” said Miles.

He also said the try-outs were not just about seeing if you were cut out for pro-wrestling, but also to determine if the world of sports entertainment is right for you.

What to expect

Despite this assurance, Miles said the try-outs will not be easy or painless.

Expect intense physical training, including exercises such as push-ups, front rolls, back rolls, and running laps.

He also said there would be practice matches between coaches or senior trainees to let attendees get a feel of live events.

“We won’t push people beyond their limits, but we will help them find their limits and strive to reach them,” he said.

Miles Karu said that to become a professional wrestler, you need to just get started and take action. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

If you decide to join and depending on your progress, you could make it to your first live match in as little as five months... or as long as two years.

Like all things in life, your mileage may vary.

Open try-outs are the easiest, but not the only way to join MYPW.

If you cannot make it to one, you could contact MYPW through Instagram or Facebook for an invitation to an exploration day.

Should you and MYPW decide you are both right for each other, you will get access to its pro-wrestling coaches such as Carlo “Cash Money” Cannon.

Cannon trained under Canadian pro-wrestler Lance Storm and was one of the first students at Storm’s wrestling school.

He went on to train local pro-wrestlers including Miles, The Wonderboy, and MYPW chief operating officer Emman Azman, who are now coaches themselves.

Gut check time

For aspirants, understanding the challenges they will face is crucial to achieving success as well as the fact that the “professional” in the term is a bit of a misnomer: you don’t actually get a salary.

“While we hope to make it a full-time endeavour in the future, we’re not yet at a stage where we can generate sustainable income or pay wrestlers proper wages,” said Miles.

“For now, pro wrestling in Malaysia has to be treated as a side job.”

If you’re still here, then the next challenge is developing the right in-ring persona to fit your style and strengths.

It took Miles four years to settle on his current character, which he says is also not his final evolution.

“You have to create a persona that plays to your strengths,” he said.

Poppy Shay's advice for anyone considering wrestling is not to be discouraged by the initial challenges. — Photo by Sayuti Zanudin

‘Come, give it a try

Although equal parts sports and entertainment, pro-wresting is very physically demanding and dangerous.

Injuries are inevitable, with Miles saying he has dislocated knees and injured his shoulder and back previously.

Poppy Shay, 26, the first female pro wrestler in Malaysia, said the sport is one that needs full commitment, both in and out of the ring.

“You need to take care of your body, stay in shape, and be healthy,” she said, stressing the importance of regular gym sessions.

Shay said this is on top of whatever else — school, jobs, relationships — you have happening outside of pro-wrestling.

She also said that newcomers should expect things to be difficult at the start, but added that it was a great time to join with the sport now on an upward trajectory.

As daunting as it may sound, Miles urged would-be pro-wrestlers not to be intimidated.

“Come, give it a try, and see if it’s for you. If it’s not, that’s perfectly fine.”