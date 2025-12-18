BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 18 — An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his wife in Seberang Jaya, earlier this month.

Khairul Rizuan Abdullah, 28, nodded in understanding after the charge was read out before Magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Mohd Akit, however, no plea was recorded because the murder case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge, Khairul Rizuan is charged with murdering Wan Khairul Safinah Ishak, 44, at a house in Flat Tuna, Seberang Jaya at 4pm, December 8.

The case was filed under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, the accused faces the death penalty or imprisonment for between 30 and 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, must be given at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Anis Suhada Rosli did not offer any bail as it was a non-bailable offence, while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.

The court set February 10 for mention of the autopsy and chemistry reports. — Bernama