KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Have you ever been swept captivated by the electrifying world of professional wrestling?

What began as a niche spectacle has evolved into a global phenomenon that continues to enjoy a loyal following by audiences everywhere.

So what is it about pro wrestling that mesmerises fans around the world?

Malay Mail jumps into the ring to pin down, just what makes this dynamic artform so appealing.

What is professional wrestling?

Professional wrestling, or pro-wrestling, is a unique blend of sports and drama, featuring scripted matches where wrestlers compete inside the ring before a live audience.

They aim to win through pinfall-holding their opponent's shoulders to the mat for a three-count-or by submission, forcing them to concede through a painful hold.

Playing the characters

At the core of pro wrestling are storylines and dynamic characters.

Wrestlers adopt larger-than-life personas, categorised as either heroic (babyfaces) or villainous (heels).

A “babyface” represents the good guy or hero — in contrast to a “heel” that embodies the villain or antagonist who often resorts to dirty tactics to secure a win, such as using a thumb in the eye or pulling the tights for a pinfall win.

These characters engage in intense rivalries that keep fans deeply invested in their journeys.

Since it's scripted, do wrestlers get hurt?

Although professional wrestling is scripted, choreographed and safe, injuries can still occur due to incorrect execution of moves or accidental strikes.

The history of professional wrestling includes serious injuries, such as torn quadriceps, broken necks, and broken ankles.

How long is a standard pro wrestling match?

A standard pro-wrestling match typically lasts between 10 to 30 minutes, though some can extend up to an hour.

Interestingly, there have even been matches that ended in just 5 or 6 seconds.

Types of pro wrestling matches

Pro wrestling features a wide array of match types, from classic one-on-one contests to more complex formats.

Here are a few notable examples:

Steel Cage Match: Wrestlers compete inside a formidable enclosure, winning by escaping the cage or via pinfall/submission.

Ladder Match: Competitors race to climb ladders and secure a championship belt or other prized items suspended high above the ring.

Battle Royal: A chaotic showdown featuring numerous wrestlers— sometimes as many as 20 or 30-who aim to eliminate each other by throwing opponents over the top rope, with the last one standing declared the winner.

Differences with independent and big promotions

Professional wrestling promotions worldwide offer exciting entertainment, primarily divided into major and independent promotions.

While independent promotions emphasise creativity and personal connection on smaller budgets, major promotions also incorporate creativity but benefit from a global audience and substantial financial resources.

Notable big promotions include: WWE

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW)

Impact Wrestling

Independent wrestling promotions:

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW)

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG)

Beyond Wrestling

Deadlock Pro-Wrestling

What captivates fans about pro wrestling?

Fans watch pro wrestling for a variety of reasons.

For many adults, teenagers, and kids — it offers a form of escapism.

Compelling storylines and the journeys of larger-than-life characters draw viewers in.

Watching wrestlers compete is not just about the action; it’s about the drama and excitement that keep audiences engaged.

It’s a spectacle, a soap opera, and an action movie come to life-a captivating blend of reality and fantasy.

Where can I check out pro wrestling?

If you're interested in diving into the world of pro wrestling, your options depend on the brand you want to explore.

A great starting point is YouTube, where you can find a variety of matches from around the globe.

If you live in areas that host pro wrestling events, like Malaysia, check out local promotions such as MYPW and APAC Wrestling for firsthand excitement.

WWE, the largest pro wrestling company in the world, will be moving to Netflix in January 2025, providing fans even more access to its content.