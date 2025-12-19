KOTA BHARU, Dec 19 — A 19-year-old teenager was found drowned after he was believed to have fallen into a flooded rubber plantation area near Masjid Mukim Pemberian Al Mahdi, Kampung Pemberian, Kuala Krai, last night.

Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Station chief Nik Ahmad Afsham Nik Pa said the victim, identified as Muhammad Syahril Hakimy Sudin, was found at 9.02 pm.

He said initial information indicated that the victim was believed to have drowned after a makeshift boat made from a split drum capsized while he was carrying out an activity of setting nets in the flooded rubber plantation area.

“The victim was found about 50 metres from the location where he was believed to have fallen after a search operation was conducted by the fire and rescue team,” he said when contacted yesterday.

According to him, the fire and rescue department received an emergency call at 7.22 pm before an engine from the Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

The victim’s body was later handed over to the police for further action before the operation was fully concluded at 9.52 pm. — Bernama