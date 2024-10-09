NEW YORK, Oct 9 — Venus Aerospace has unveiled its supersonic engine project, combining the high thrust of a rotating detonation rocket engine with the high cruising speed of a ramjet, with no moving parts. Capable of withstanding very high temperatures and fuel-efficient, it could help revive supersonic flight.

In the USA, Venus Aerospace has unveiled a new propulsion unit in the form of a ramjet, in which the incoming air is compressed by the speed of the advancing engine rather than by turbine blades, as in a jet engine. In addition to its resistance to high temperatures, it could also prove highly fuel-efficient, reaching speeds of Mach 6, or over 7,350 km/h. Now, after theory comes practice, with a first flight test, aboard a test drone, scheduled for 2025.

Venus Aerospace's goal is to one day equip drones and aircraft with its supersonic technology. Its own supersonic aircraft project, the Stargazer M4, should be capable of flying at altitudes of up to 170,000 feet, potentially providing connections between San Francisco and Japan, or Houston and London, in just two hours.

Since the Concorde service was withdrawn in 2003, no supersonic passenger airliner has flown anywhere in the world. Nevertheless, projects for new aircraft capable of flying above the speed of sound are multiplying. Such is the case, for example, of the American start-up Boom Supersonic, with its Overture, a supersonic aircraft powered by 100% sustainable fuel. Its Concorde-like appearance and its promise to fly from Europe to the United States at a cruising speed of almost 2,000 km/h make it a promising proposition. The startup aims to make its first commercial flights by 2030.

For its part, the Swiss startup Destinus hopes to fly liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft by 2035, with zero CO2 emissions, capable of flying from Frankfurt to Sydney in just four hours, compared to 20 hours today. Finally, a Chinese company is aiming to offer ultra-fast space travel with supersonic suborbital flights. The idea is to connect two major cities, like Beijing and Dubai, in just one hour. — ETX Studio