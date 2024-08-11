PETALING JAYA, Aug 11 — A 15-second video shared on Reddit in r/malaysia has sparked a discussion over whether the more lucrative wages in Singapore was actually worth the dizzying daily commute.

In the video titled ‘Only Johoreans feels this’ taken heading back to Johor Baru via Singapore's Woodlands checkpoint at rush hour in the evening — the lines of motorists, including motorcycles as far as the eye can see, snake up an overhead ramp and vanishes into the horizon.

Some shuddered at the thought of commuting daily, despite the attraction of bigger paychecks.

“The only barrier from me working at Singapore,” posted a user by the handle ali123whz.

“i applied to SG job once. the interview ask if i can commute to and fro from JB and i immediately said can. if my daily commute was like this, i think i will resign by the end of first week lol,” replied konaharuhi.

Some however disagreed, like HeroMachineMan.

“My old buddy travels in-out from jb to Singapore daily for shipyard job. With the very encouragung currency exchange rates, he says it worth every cents. He's also says he's gonna retire early.”

abgrongak agreed saying, “My lil bro woke up at 3am, get ready for a bit, and off to Sg. Still face this crap everyday. But since the pay better, be patient only“.

Others voiced their admiration for those willing to endure the test of patience daily,

“I salute to Johoreans that does this everyday to support their families,” praised Popular_Sun_508.

helloOyen however pointed out, "You will be surprise not many of them are johorean, many of them are from other state.”

More than 350,000 Malaysians entering and exiting Singapore daily.

Both land border checkpoints have been described as one of the world’s busiest international border crossings.