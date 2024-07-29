KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — When retired soldier Abd Malik Abd Hamid started selling kuih akok — a traditional delicacy originating from Kelantan and Terengganu — 15 years ago, his business went through ups and downs. Some days would end with him having hundreds of unsold akok and barely any profit.

Last year, he introduced durian akok, adding a small amount of durian flesh into each piece as soon as the batter is half-cooked. (The batter for making akok consists of a combination of flour, eggs, coconut milk, sugar and water.)

Finding the taste unsatisfactory, Abd Malik, 64, who operates his business in Kampung Baru here, went on to improve its recipe two months ago by adding the pulp of an entire durian seed into each akok.

“My customers are certainly happier and more satisfied with my new version of durian akok,” he told Bernama.

Saniah Mohammed Salim serves customers who come to buy various types of akok at her stall in Kampung Baru. — Bernama pic

In fact, his durian akok, sold at RM5 each, has become a hit and even gone viral on social media. His customers, including tourists, are flocking to his stall as they find his delicacy a unique treat.

Now that the durian season is in full swing, Abd Malik is using the flesh of “branded” species such as musang king, D24 and udang merah for his akok. His speciality kuih is literally selling like hot cakes — each day, within just four hours of opening his stall, his entire stock of akok, made with the pulp of 100 premium durian seeds, is sold out.

Abd Malik said his choice of using premium durians for his akok was based on several factors, including the soft texture of the pulp and its golden yellow colour, as well as its non-watery consistency compared to the flesh of the kampung durians.

Abd Malik, who is assisted by his wife Saniah Mohammed Salim, 40, also sells other types of akok such as pandan akok, savoury akok and palm sugar akok.

Asked how he managed to sustain his akok business in the capital city for nearly 15 years, he said it was due to his deep interest in the traditional kuih, which has been around for ages.

“Before moving to Kampung Baru, I sold akok in AU2 in Taman Keramat. My business had its ups and downs... sometimes, I would have no customers and would be left with hundreds of unsold akok and minimal profit.

“Even so, I never gave up (this business). I was confident that one day, people would appreciate this traditional kuih, and I have achieved that today,” added Abd Malik, who also works part-time as a security guard. — Bernama