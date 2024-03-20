KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — During the launch of Tesla’s largest EV charging site in South-east Asia located at Gamuda Cove, the company revealed its plans for its upcoming DC charging locations. In the coming months, Tesla is finally venturing towards the east and they have announced Kuantan as its first EV charging location on the East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

Upcoming chargers to be deployed by Tesla Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

Five new Tesla EV charger locations for Q2 2024

For Q2 2024, their upcoming Supercharger locations include Kuantan in Pahang, Prai in Penang and three more in the Klang Valley. The Klang Valley locations include Putrajaya and two more in Kuala Lumpur.

From the map presented by Tesla this morning, they are still planning to deploy more EV charging sites to cover Ipoh and Seremban. Tesla has recently deployed Destination charging sites at The Ship Campus in Batu Kawan and All Seasons Place on Penang Island. According to Plugshare, Tesla has also installed 6 destination chargers at IOI City Mall which are still not operational.

With a Tesla Supercharger, a Tesla Model 3 (Long Range) can get up to 282km of driving range in just 15 minutes. Meanwhile, a Destination charger can add 71km of range per hour as the onboard charger supports 11kW of AC charging.

In total, Tesla Malaysia currently has 7 Supercharger locations (Pavilion KL, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Sunway Bigbox, Freeport A’Famosa Melaka, Sunway Pyramid, Cyberjaya Experience Centre and Gamuda Cove) with a total of 36 V3 Superchargers, as well as 55 Destination chargers. At the moment, the Tesla EV chargers are only available to Tesla owners only. As part of the government’s approval to allow Tesla to establish operations in Malaysia under the BEV leaders programme, Tesla is required to build at least 50 units of ultra-fast chargers and 30 per cent of them must be open to non-Tesla vehicles.

The Tesla Superchargers which offer DC fast charging up to 250kW are priced at RM1.25 per kWh. Meanwhile, all Destination chargers (AC Charge points) are still offered for free until further notice.

The brand currently has two Experience Centres located in Cyberjaya and Pavilion Damansara Heights, and 1 Service Centre in Putrajaya. There’s also a Display and Test Drive location in Johor. — SoyaCincau

