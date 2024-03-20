KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Tesla has officially launched its new EV charging station at Gamuda Cove in Kuala Langat. As it turned out, the new Tesla charging site is not only the largest in Malaysia but also in South-east Asia.

Tesla Charging Gamuda Cove features 24 charging bays

As noted in our previous report, the new Tesla charging station in Gamuda Cove has 6 Superchargers and a whopping 18 Destination Chargers. As a comparison, this is how the existing Tesla charging stations in Malaysia have been set up so far:

Pavilion Bukit Jalil: 6 Superchargers, 2 Destination Chargers

Tesla Service Centre Cyberjaya: 4 Superchargers, 4 Destination Chargers

Sunway Big Box Iskandar Puteri Johor: 4 Superchargers, 3 Destination Chargers

Freeport A’Famosa Outlet Melaka: 4 Superchargers, 1 Destination Charger

Pavilion KL: 8 Superchargers

Sunway Pyramid: 4 Superchargers

The Ship Campus Penang: 8 Destination Chargers

Sunway Velocity Mall KL: 6 Destination Chargers

Sunway Putra Mall KL: 6 Destination Chargers

Pavilion Damansara Heights: 5 Destination Chargers

All Seasons Place Penang: 4 Destination Chargers

Tesla Charging Station Gamuda Cove

With the official launch of the Gamuda Cove station, Tesla now has 36 Superchargers and 55 Destination Chargers. For those who are wondering, Tesla is still using V3 Superchargers for its charging station in Malaysia.

Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah charges an electric vehicle the launch of Tesla’s largest supercharging station in South-east Asia at Gamuda Cove in Dengkil March 20, 2024. Also present is Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz. — Bernama pic

Charging fees are identical to other Tesla charging stations in Malaysia

As for the charging fee at the new Tesla charging station in Gamuda, it remains the same as other Tesla charging sites across Malaysia. For Superchargers which can deliver up to 250kW of energy, you are looking at RM1.25/kWh while there is also an idle fee of up to RM4.00/minute if the charging station is fully occupied.

When it comes to Destination Chargers, Tesla owners can utilise these AC chargers for free until further notice. At the moment, Tesla has yet to enable access to its charging infrastructure in Malaysia to non-Tesla EVs although this will happen sooner or later as it is one of the requests from the government when the company signed up for the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Global Leaders programme. — SoyaCincau

