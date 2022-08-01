A Thai senior citizen decided to steal so he would be sent to jail as he was starving on the streets. — Screen capture from Facebook/ ป๊อปพิฆาตชายฝั่ง

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — An elderly man in Thailand turned to crime so he could be sent to jail as he was starving on the streets.

The 60-year-old, identified as Phi, was arrested in the Sattahip district, Chonburi province, two hours south of Bangkok at 3:30pm on July 29 after stealing from a pharmacy, Mothership reported.

Phi reportedly stole three bars of soap worth 17 baht (RM2.10) each, totalling 51 baht (RM6.29).

Customers at the scene had volunteered to pay for the man to ensure he walks free, but were rejected by Phi.

Phi had confided in another person that his life was difficult as he did not have a job and was starving every day, which was why it would be preferable to go to jail by stealing things to save his life.

Phi told the man that there are at least three meals in prison, with a place to stay and when you are lonely there are inmates by your side.

"But if you go outside, you may starve to death," Phi reportedly said.