An Arowana (dragon fish) fish store in Bangkok has been the talk of the town after a video of bikini babes inside their fish tanks have been circulating. — Screenshot via Facebook/ Ratchatapan Chiaochan

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — An Arowana fish store in Bangkok, Thailand has garnered a sudden interest from the public after they decided to put women in bikinis alongside their Arowanas (dragon fish) in their fish tanks.

This is after a 26-second video uploaded by Facebook user Ratchatapan Chiaochan showed a couple of women in bikinis kneeling in the fish tanks while welcoming guests with music blaring in the background.

“The fish here are really beautiful,” Ratchatapan captioned his Facebook post.

Ratchatapan’s video, which was uploaded on Wednesday, has been viewed over seven million times with over 19,000 likes and has been shared over 44,000 times on Facebook.

The post has also garnered over 15,000 comments from fellow fish enthusiasts who were amused.

As it turns out, the fish store, Arowana Mall, was celebrating the grand opening of their store located at Chatuchak Market.

A few Thai models were seen promoting and posting about the grand opening of Arowana Mall on Facebook as well.

According to the Arowana Mall website, they claimed to be the largest dragon fish farm in the world with 1,800 ponds including four fish farms in Malaysia.

The company also exports their dragon fish to other countries which includes South Korea, Japan, China, Vietnam, Australia as well as Canada.

Such marketing techniques don't always work in Thailand as it was previously reported by portal Newsflare in 2021, that a Thai woman was arrested and fined by the authorities for wearing bikinis to sell her watermelons by the roadside.