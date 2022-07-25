Teow Wooi Huat founded the MBI Group and operated entertainment complexes, including a resort in Danok at the Thailand-Malaysia border, and also built a business empire from online investment schemes that attracted investors from China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Macau. — Bangkok Post pic via Bernama.com

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have confirmed that the wanted Malaysian businessman Teow Wooi Huat is currently under the custody of Thai authorities.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the suspect is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“The PDRM is in the process of applying for the individual to be repatriated to Malaysia to assist in investigations,” she said in a statement tonight.

Previously, the businessman had his visa cancelled and he had been placed on Interpol’s Red Notice list.

Teow founded the MBI Group and operated entertainment complexes, including a resort in Danok at the Thailand-Malaysia border, and also built a business empire from online investment schemes that attracted investors from China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Macau.

In 2017, Teow was arrested by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) of the Royal Thai Police on drug charges but he bolted from Songkhla and escaped the death penalty.

In 2019, Malaysian authorities froze 91 bank accounts totalling RM177 million linked to MBI Group International then. Bank Negara had listed it as a company running a dubious financial scheme. — Bernama