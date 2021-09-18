Fashion Week: Prada to stage simultaneous shows in Milan and Shanghai

Prada will present its spring-summer 2022 collection at two shows held simultaneously in Milan and Shanghai. ― AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MILAN, Sept 18 ― After more than a year of digital shows, luxury fashion houses seem keen to make up for lost time and, more importantly, to continue reaching out to wider audiences. Not content with holding a real-world show in Milan to present its spring-summer 2022 collection, Prada will be staging two simultaneous shows, held at the same time at almost opposite ends of the globe, in Milan and Shanghai.

Prada isn't doing things by halves for the fashion house's big return to the real-world runway format, revealing plans to offer a new experience with not one, but three separate shows. There will be two simultaneous physical shows ― one in Milan and one in Shanghai ― showcasing the same Spring/Summer 2022 collection, designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. These events will be held on the same day, September 24, at the same time ― at local times of 3pm and 9pm, respectively.

But, while guests present in Milan and Shanghai will be able to see the other show, held on the other side of the world, via giant screens, a third version of the show will be available for online viewers at Prada.com. This will be a live montage bringing together the two shows, which will be similar in all respects except for the models and sets, which will be complementary, explains the specialist website Women's Wear Daily (WWD).

This Fashion Month, which began in New York and currently continues in London, marks the return of physical shows, which had previously been replaced by digital editions due to the covid-19 pandemic. ― ETX Studio