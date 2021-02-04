Kind Malaysian Twitter user designs banner, donates cash to senior citizen selling coconut water using crowdfunding (VIDEO)

The elderly man broke into tears after receiving the cash that was handed to him. — Screengrab via Twitter/@aidaaidil

PETALING JAYA, February 4 — A Twitter user went the extra mile by supporting a senior citizen’s coconut water business through a crowdfunding initiative.

The elderly man’s stall is located by the side of the road near Bandar Puteri in Klang.

In her Twitter thread, Aida Aidil wrote that although the elderly man is in his 80s, he still had to slog to sell coconut water while his wife was at home looking after their grandchildren.

Aku tak boleh kalau bab mcm ni sumpah bukan nak menunjuk tapi saje nak bagi peringatan kat kita yang muda. Jangan take them for granted. Mcm mana kita buat kat parents kita mcm tu anak kita akan buat kat kita bila kita dah tua. Pakcik ni dah 80 tahun! Isteri jaga cucu kat rumah. pic.twitter.com/t935KWsBoe — A I D A . A I D I L (@AidaAidil) February 3, 2021

Aida said that as a designer, she wanted to help the old man’s stall to be visible from afar so that people could spot it and support his business.

“I’ve made a banner for him so that he can hang it on the sides of his lorry.

“He was also kind enough to ask me to sit in the car while he would bring me my two packets of coconut water.

“But I refused and went down to collect them from him instead although it was raining that day.”

She also posted a crowdfunding initiative on her Twitter so that the public would pitch in any amount of money — and also handed the money to the elderly man yesterday.

In one of the tweets, a heart-wrenching video showed Aida giving some money to the elderly man when he started crying.

“I uploaded the video of you on Twitter and people came forward to donate cash to you,” she told him.

The elderly man was very grateful and thanked Aida for the cash given to him.

As of today, Aida’s crowdfunding initiative has reached over RM3,000 and the money would be donated to the man.