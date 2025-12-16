SEREMBAN, Dec 16 — Police have confirmed that two more men have been remanded, bringing the total number of suspects believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a man inside a car on Jalan Rasah-Mambau heading to the Port Dickson Toll Plaza on December 10 to five.

According to a Bernama report, Seremban District Police Chief ACP Azahar Abdul Rahim said the two men, both in their 30s, were arrested in Bagan Serai, Penang yesterday and are remanded for five days to assist with investigations.

“Three suspects were previously arrested, and their remand has been extended until December 19. So far, we have detained five men and seized a semi-automatic firearm.

“The investigation papers will be referred to the Negeri Sembilan Contingent Police Headquarters this Thursday before being submitted to the State Prosecutor’s Office,” he said in a statement today.

Media reports had earlier stated that one man died and another was injured after being shot by two suspects riding a motorcycle in the incident on Jalan Rasah-Mambau heading to the Port Dickson Toll Plaza.

The incident, which occurred around 7.30am, left the 43-year-old victim dead while receiving treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here, while a 47-year-old man remains under treatment.

Azahar added that the injured victim is currently in stable condition.