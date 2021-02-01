Covid-19: Autism Cafe Project feeds frontliners for free through crowdfunding initiative

Autistic youths from Autism Cafe Project preparing and packaging food packets for frontliners from their own homes. — Picture courtesy of Mohd Adli Yahya

PETALING JAYA, Feb 1 — Youths from the Autism Cafe Project (ACP) are whipping up delicious free lunch meals for frontliners overwhelmed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project known as ‘Support Frontliners’ initiative started last Friday with the autistic youths working from the comfort of their homes preparing lunch packets consisting of a main meal, and bite-sized snacks such as a variety of kuih or cupcakes.

ACP’s founder Mohd Adli Yahya told Malay Mail that the initiative is also aided by students from Taylor’s University’s School of Hospital, Tourism and Events that have helped with the crowdfunding initiative.

Mohd Adli said that a friend of his who works at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) said that frontliners were exhausted from the rising Covid-19 cases.

“Then I thought to help them by asking the youths to work at home, guided by their parents to make simple delicacies such as a main meal, cookies, and cupcakes.

“Believe it or not, the youths were totally excited and thrilled to be making and cooking at home because they’ve finally got something productive to do.

“The youths have also bonded well with their family members as they have spent a lot of time together in the kitchen through cooking and baking the meals.”

About 80 lunch packets were delivered to HUKM last Friday that were made by six youths from their own homes.

He added that with the crowdfunding initiative, donation received would be used to buy the ingredients and pay the autistic youths.

“This Friday, we are targeting to deliver the lunch packets to a Covid-19 lab in Sungai Buloh,” he said.

Anyone keen on donating to the crowdfunding initiative can do so to A Autism Project Enterprise (CIMB Islamic 8603498598).



