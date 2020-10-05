Tall order: Workers brave harsh climate to disinfect Mount Kinabalu trail after climber tests positive for Covid-19

The disinfection works were carried out following the standard operating procedures outlined by the Health Ministry. — Pictures courtesy of Julaimin Kamin

PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — Seven workers clad in personal protective equipment sprayed down the trail of Mount Kinabalu with disinfectant thrice after a climber tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

In a Facebook post on October 3, the Board of Trustees of Sabah Parks (LPATTS) shared photos of the disinfection works at various locations in Kinabalu Park, including the mountain summit which is 4,095 metres above sea level.

Kerja-kerja disinfeksi di puncak tertinggi di Malaysia. Credit: Julaimin Kamin Posted by Sabah Parks on Friday, October 2, 2020

Kinabalu Park’s Panalaban substation superintendent Julaimin Kamin told Malay Mail that the disinfection works took place on September 25, September 29, and October 3 following the announcement of the park’s temporary closure.

“We focused the disinfection on potential hotspots that are popular with visitors.

“This includes all building amenities, four checkpoints on the mountain trail, seven shelters along the summit trail, public toilets, railings, safety ropes, and paths that could pose a risk to others,” said Julaimin.

The Facebook photos have gotten over 2,700 reactions and shares so far with many commending the workers for braving the harsh climate of the mountain to perform their duties.

“This might just be the highest sanitisation effort in the world,” said one user.

“(The workers) must be as resilient as the coronavirus, if not stronger,” wrote another.

LPATTS previously issued a statement announcing the closure of Kinabalu Park from September 25 to October 8 after a climber who was in close contact with a Covid-19 patient in Tawau tested positive for the virus.

“The Ranau Health Department informed management of Kinabalu Park that on September 13 to 14, one of the hikers from Tawau who had close contact with a Covid-19 patient was found positive.

“Following that, the health department has told us to close the parks for 14 days. All our staff working at the registration counters, screening areas, and gates at Kinabalu Park and Panalaban will need to undergo screenings on September 24 at Kinabalu Hall,” the statement read.

Mountain guides, porters, and staff at Sutera Sanctuary Lodges and Mt Torq who were working on September 13 and 14 were also directed to undergo a health screening at Kinabalu Hall.

Sabah is currently a Covid-19 hotspot in Malaysia following a recent spike in infections within the state.