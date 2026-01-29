KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The proposal to allow children to enter Year One of primary school at the age of six beginning 2027 has sparked widespread discussion and elicited a mixed reaction from parents.

Some view the move as an opportunity for their children to step into formal learning earlier, while others remain uncertain about whether their young ones are truly emotionally, socially and mentally ready for schooling.

In reality, every child develops at their own pace. Any decision regarding Year One admission should not solely be based on age, say experts, adding that a child’s level of readiness and family support, as well as the capacity of the education system itself, must also be taken into account.

As the education landscape continues to evolve in response to contemporary demands, the ‘Year One at Age Six’ initiative compels society to reflect on how early schooling experiences can be shaped to not only deliver academic knowledge but also to support children’s emotional well-being and foster self-confidence.

At the launch of the National Education Plan 2026-2035 on Jan 20, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that starting 2027, children aged six may enrol in Year One of primary school, although it is not mandatory and subject to parental discretion.

Prof Dr Nordin Mamat, director of the Centre for Pedagogy, Research and Innovation at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), supports the ‘Year One at Age Six’ move, but recognises that entering formal schooling represents a major transitional phase in a child’s life.

At that stage, he said, children experience not only physical growth, but also significant advances in cognitive (thinking), social (interaction and relationships) and emotional (feelings and self-confidence) development.

Nordin, who is also a professor at the Department of Early Childhood Education, Faculty of Human Development, UPSI, said from a cognitive perspective, six-year-olds begin to demonstrate more logical and structured thinking.

“Most of them already possess basic literacy and numeracy skills, and are able to focus for around 12 to 18 minutes and understand the concept of time and follow simple instructions. Their curiosity also becomes more pronounced as they frequently ask questions to understand cause and effect,” he told Bernama in an interview recently.

He said their emotional development at this stage should also help children manage frustration, build self-confidence and show empathy towards others, thereby reducing the risk of culture shock when they transition into primary school.

In terms of social development, they should, by then, have the ability to cooperate, communicate clearly, understand rules and manage self-care tasks such as wearing their school uniform, packing their school bag and eating independently.

“Overall, readiness for Year One is not measured solely by reading or counting skills, but also encompasses emotional maturity, social competence and independence, with parents’ moral support playing a crucial role in helping children adapt during this transition,” he said.

Long-term investment

Elaborating, Nordin said the issue of children starting formal education at the age of six has long been debated among education experts globally due to its significant implications for national human capital development.

“This move is seen as a long-term investment that can accelerate the entry of young people into the workforce, extend their productive years and increase their contribution to the economy.

“Early exposure to a formal curriculum also stimulates cognitive development during a phase when neuroplasticity (the brain’s ability to adapt and grow) is at a high level. And, since primary schools provide early access to learning resources, nutrition and a stable environment, it will help narrow socio-economic gaps from an early age for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“From an economic standpoint, an earlier education cycle enables a more efficient renewal of skilled labour, while also supporting increased female participation in the workforce as parents gain greater confidence in leaving their children within a structured and safe education system,” he said.

He noted that this perspective is supported by the Human Capital Theory proposed by American economist and Nobel laureate James Heckman, which emphasises that investment in early education yields the highest economic returns compared with investments made during adulthood, including a reduced risk of social problems.

However, Nordin cautioned that introducing formal education too early without systematic preparation can also have negative long-term effects. One key risk is the relative age effect, where children born towards the end of the year are placed in the same class as peers who are almost a year older.

“At the age of six, this maturity gap is particularly pronounced and may cause younger children to feel less capable, lose self-confidence or be mistakenly perceived as having learning difficulties.

“Excessive academic pressure at an early age also increases the risk of learning fatigue or burnout. Requiring children to sit still, face examinations and complete homework before they are neurologically ready can extinguish their natural love for learning. In the long run, this may produce high-performing students who lack creativity and intrinsic motivation.

“More concerning is the fact that the age of six is a critical phase for play-based learning. If this period is shortened in favour of academic achievement alone, children may miss vital opportunities to develop soft skills such as emotional regulation, conflict resolution and imagination – skills that form the foundation of future well-being and success,” he explained.

Improve curriculum

Teachers can track students’ progress across cognitive, social, and emotional development using digital tools, helping ensure that each child is supported through the Year One transition. — Bernama pic

Commenting on Malaysia’s Year One curriculum, Nordin said the Revised Primary School Standard Curriculum (KSSR) 2017 and the 2027 School Curriculum (KP2027) are, in principle, aligned with the developmental needs of six-year-olds, particularly in terms of literacy, numeracy and the gradual introduction of higher-order thinking skills.

He added that the curriculum also emphasises socio-emotional and physical development through the integration of gross and fine motor activities, as well as safety and healthy living aspects.

However, he said, several improvements are still needed to strengthen the effectiveness of curriculum implementation. These include making KP2027 more concise, in-depth and meaningful, as well as ensuring alignment across all levels so that it is easily understood not only by educators but also by parents.

“This approach is crucial to ensure a clear and consistent learning direction from the outset,” he said, adding, “Monitoring children’s development should also be carried out digitally through applications that allow parents to track six key developmental domains in real time.

“Year One teachers should be required to undergo specialised early childhood pedagogy training, which should include courses focusing on the developmental needs of children aged four to eight. This is to ensure teaching methods are better aligned with students’ needs.”

He also suggested that structured play routines, such as ‘Play@10’, after recess could help strengthen children’s social skills and fine motor development.

“Although developmentally appropriate measures are being introduced through KP2027, reducing content overload, enhancing teacher training and strengthening alignment between preschool and primary school remain essential complements to ensure that every six-year-old child can learn joyfully and develop holistically,” he added.

Challenges, support

Addressing the challenges of transitioning from preschool to Year One for six-year-olds, Nordin said they must adapt to significant environmental changes, moving from play-based learning to a more formal academic structure. In this regard, he pointed out, not all children reach the same level of maturity.

“Hence, the government’s announcement that early entry (to Year One) is optional and subject to parental consent has provided reassurance,” he said, adding that among the main challenges six-year-olds may face are social skills development and early academic pressure, which can trigger anxiety.

“In this context, parents play a crucial role in preparing children psychologically through positive communication, early exposure to the school environment and continuous emotional support.

“Teachers, meanwhile, are responsible for providing holistic preparation that encompasses cognitive, emotional, social and physical aspects, in addition to familiarising children with the primary school environment. Schools must ensure readiness in terms of infrastructure, trained teachers and the implementation of KP2027, while also providing learning support and ongoing monitoring.

“In short, the success of this transition requires close collaboration among parents, preschool educators and primary schools, in line with the National Education Plan 2026-2035, which prioritises children’s well-being and readiness as the foundation for building self-confidence, emotional resilience and a lifelong love of learning.”

Nordin added that most developed countries have long set the starting age for formal education at around five to six years old, including the United Kingdom, Australia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the United States, Japan, South Korea and Germany, while France lowered the compulsory education age to three in 2019.

According to him, this practice is not intended to accelerate academic achievement, but, instead, is grounded in a deep understanding of children’s cognitive, social and emotional development, as supported by global data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and contemporary education research.

“Swiss psychologist and biologist Jean Piaget’s learning theory supports this approach as children around the age of six begin to demonstrate mental maturity in terms of logical thinking and language use.

“Local studies also show that newer generations are reaching maturity earlier due to early learning exposure, while the concept of scaffolding in Russian psychologist Lev Vygotsky’s theory highlights the importance of teacher support and peer interaction, both of which are systematically provided within the school environment to accelerate children’s learning potential,” he said.

Progressive move

Sharing her views, Persatuan Taska Negeri Sembilan (Negeri Sembilan Childcare Association) vice-president Azura Hanim Mohamed Zubir described the move to allow children to enter Year One at the age of six as “progressive and flexible”.

Azura Hanim, who is also the operator of Taska Dual Permataku and principal of Keedsflix Preschool Seremban 2, said the move, at the same time, also takes note of the fact that child development does not occur uniformly and chronological age does not necessarily reflect a child’s academic, emotional or social readiness, as each child is unique and possesses a different form of intelligence.

“The principle of choice and non-compulsion (not mandatory) for children and parents who are not yet ready (for Year One at age six) must be implemented in a manner that remains aligned with its original intent.

“More importantly, the final decision must be made based on informed judgment, rather than social pressure or comparisons with peers. Parents, preschool and primary school teachers, and schools themselves must work in close alignment,” she said.

Azura Hanim, who has more than 15 years of experience in early childhood education, including childcare and preschool management, curriculum development, educator training, and active advocacy at the community and state levels, said what she is particularly concerned about is the readiness of school infrastructure and teachers, including the need for continuous training for them, especially in understanding and managing children’s behaviour.

Critical developmental phase

Commenting on the Year One entry issue from a neuroscience and developmental psychology perspective, Azura Hanim said the ages of zero to six represent the most critical phase in the formation of children’s brain structure and emotional foundation.

Specifically, the period from birth to three years old sees the most rapid formation of neural connections, which is strongly influenced by emotional relationships, sensory stimulation and a safe environment. Meanwhile, ages four to six mark a consolidation phase for foundational skills such as emotional regulation, language development and executive functions, including focus, working memory and self-control.

“If children do not receive balanced stimulation and emotional support during this period, the effects can extend into formal schooling and adolescence. Therefore, early education approaches must take into account the overall development of the child, not merely academic achievement, to ensure they grow up emotionally healthy together with a strong learning capacity,” she added.

She also said that currently, the Permata Early Childhood Care and Education Curriculum is used in registered childcare centres (Taska) for children under four, while the 2026 Preschool Curriculum is implemented in kindergartens (Tadika) for children aged four to six.

Both curricula emphasise core elements such as socio-emotional development, play-based learning, language and communication skills, self-help and autonomy, as well as the cultivation of values, ethics and character from an early age.

“A good curriculum should not be measured solely by a child’s ability to read early but by their readiness for life and learning. This balanced approach is essential in nurturing a generation that is not only academically good but also emotionally mature, resilient and adaptable across different environments,” she said.

On potential improvements to the early childhood education system, Azura Hanim suggested standardising educator quality through continuous training rather than relying solely on basic qualifications, as well as aligning Taska, Tadika and primary schools under a single ministry to ensure greater consistency in educational direction.

She also hoped that for children aged five to six, greater emphasis would be placed on play-based learning to support their emotional and social development.

“From an international perspective, Finland delays formal education until the age of seven, focusing on children’s well-being, while New Zealand adopts the ‘Te Whāriki’ approach, which emphasises relationships, identity and holistic learning. In Italy, the Reggio Emilia approach highlights the role of the environment and children’s voices in the learning process.

“Malaysia can draw from the best elements of these models and adapt them to local cultural contexts and values without compromising children’s well-being. A balanced approach between academic and emotional development can lay the foundation for a more inclusive, meaningful and sustainable education system for future generations,” she added. — Bernama