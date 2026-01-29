KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Huda Beauty’s latest launch has finally landed in Malaysia, and beauty fans are already raving about the Easy Bake Pressed — the cult-favourite powder now in a sleek, portable form.

In a media release, it was stated that the super-fine, long-wearing pressed powder blurs, smooths, and sets makeup, offering up to 12 hours of shine control with a non-caking matte finish.

Packaged in a sleek, portable case, the new powder allows fans to refresh their look on the go, contributing to what insiders are calling a “fever” among Malaysian beauty enthusiasts, especially on TikTok, Instagram and other social platforms where users have already shared glowing reviews.

The launch in Malaysia follows the product’s global viral success, with beauty influencers and fans worldwide praising the Easy Bake Pressed for its smooth application, airbrush finish, and versatility.

Videos demonstrating the powder’s performance have racked up millions of views, cementing its status as a must-have in makeup kits across Asia, the Middle East and North America.

Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the global beauty industry.

Starting her brand as a blog in 2010, she quickly rose to prominence on Instagram and YouTube, where her tutorials, product reviews and brand launches consistently set trends.

Today, Huda Beauty is known not just for its high-performance makeup, but for creating products that generate viral moments worldwide, from its iconic lipsticks to setting powders like Easy Bake.

The Easy Bake Pressed is now available online and at select stores nationwide, allowing Malaysian fans to experience what has already become a global beauty phenomenon.