JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 29 — What began as a small gesture to gift vels to customers has grown into a community service effort after Theertana Mahligai received some 700 requests from across the state ahead of Thaipusam.

Theertana Mahligai co-owner R. Rughanesan, 42, said the initiative stemmed from his concern for devotees who may be unable to afford vels, an essential item for prayers during the festival.

“When I found out how expensive vels were, I thought it would be better to look for a cheaper way to get them so I could give them away free to the less fortunate,” he told Bernama when met at his shop at Old Broadway Theater, Jalan Segget, here.

The vel is the sacred spear of the god Murugan, symbolising courage and spiritual power, and is used by devotees for prayers at home or in temples, as well as during rituals and ceremonies throughout Thaipusam.

Rughanesan said the vels distributed were made of high-quality gold brass and were specially ordered from India, at a total cost, including import charges, of about RM34,000.

“Initially, I ordered 300 vels for local customers in Johor, but they sold out very quickly. I had to order another 400 to meet demand from other states.

“For big families, the price of a vel can be quite high depending on its size. If I can help in even a small way, it’ll give more devotees the chance to have one,” said the eldest of three siblings.

The market price of a vel varies by size, with a 5-inch vel costing RM30 to RM40, a 7-inch vel RM50 to RM60, and a 10-inch vel sold for less than RM100.

Rughanesan said the response far exceeded expectations, with requests coming in from Penang, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Pahang, Kelantan, Perak, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan.

Nearly 700 vels have been distributed across the country, with shipping fully covered by Theertana Mahligai, while any donations from recipients remain voluntary and are channelled entirely to charity.

Rughanesan said the donation would be used to prepare a traditional Indian yogurt-based drink, known as Mor, to be handed out free to about 1,500 devotees at the Arulmigu Thandayuthapani Temple, Wadi Hana, at the culmination of the festival.

“We expect to prepare around 250 to 300 litres of this yogurt drink. If the donations don’t cover it all, we’ll add from our own funds,” he said.

Visitors at Theertana Mahligai in Johor Bahru collect free vel ahead of the Thaipusam celebrations. — Bernama pic

Rughanesan, who hails from Ipoh, Perak, said the free vel distribution was one of the first in the country, and the requests he received from the elderly and the less fortunate had a profound impact on him.

“This is my first time doing this, and I didn’t expect it to get so big. I hope to keep it going in the years ahead if possible,” he said.

V. Shanti, 39, one of the vel recipients, said she was delighted and thankful for Rughanesan’s initiative, describing it as very meaningful ahead of Thaipusam.

“My mother was thrilled to receive the free vel a few days ago. It’s hard to find someone willing to make such an effort to help the community,” she said.

Another recipient, S. Anand, 45, from Kuala Lumpur, said he had never seen such a thoughtful gesture before and that the initiative was especially meaningful for devotees ahead of Thaipusam.— Bernama