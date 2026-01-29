KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The government is in the process of drafting a National Food Security Act, which will serve as a strong legal foundation to safeguard the nation’s food sovereignty, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said food security is a shared responsibility and the drafting of the Act represents an inclusive and strategic move by the government.

“The drafting of this Act is our promise and sincere commitment to future generations, to ensure that Malaysia will always have a sustainable supply system and will never allow its people to face food shortages,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of the National Food Security Policy 2030 (DKMN 2030) here today.

Also present was Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Fadillah said the world is currently facing extraordinary uncertainty, including extreme climate change, threats from diseases and pests, geopolitical tensions and competition for land use.

He said these factors have a direct impact on the stability of the global food supply chain, leading to higher input costs and increased food inflationary pressure.

“When input costs rise, this triggers a domino effect in the form of food price inflation at the global level,” he said.

He said that although Malaysia remains in a stable food security position with sufficient supply and controlled affordability for the people, the government cannot afford to be complacent as current achievements are no guarantee for the future.

Fadillah said DKMN 2030 serves as the main compass in driving the transformation of the national agri-food sector to ensure adequate food availability, food safety and quality assurance, as well as environmental sustainability for the continuity of the country’s food system.

He said the policy also focuses on empowering the wellbeing of farmers, paddy growers and fishermen through the modernisation of the agricultural sector, while positioning the agri-food sector as a competitive economic driver and a significant contributor to national growth.

In addition, he said there is a need to shift towards smart agriculture through digitalisation and the use of technologies such as drones, the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity, attract youth participation and position agriculture as a modern and profitable career.

He said the food security agenda requires a comprehensive approach involving the whole of government and society, with cross-ministerial collaboration as well as the involvement of the private sector and higher education institutions.

Fadillah said such cooperation is crucial to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen the resilience of the national food system.

DKMN 2030 is a continuation of efforts to transform the agricultural sector, guided by six core pillars of food security, namely availability, accessibility, utilisation, stability, sustainability and agency.

The policy introduces a paradigm shift that goes beyond productivity by emphasising sustainability through smart agriculture and regenerative practices, while enhancing farmers’ wellbeing through sector modernisation to ultimately eradicate poverty. — Bernama