KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Businessman Albert Tei arrived at Bukit Aman at about 10.44am today to record a statement in connection with a police report lodged by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over his alleged defamatory remarks against MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Tei, who was accompanied by his lawyers N. Surendren and Mahajoth Singh, concluded the statement-recording process at about 12.40pm.

Earlier, Surendren, at a press conference, said that his client had been summoned to Bukit Aman today to assist in an investigation under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act and Section 500 of the Penal Code.

On Nov 27, an MACC officer lodged a police report over a viral video clip on social media featuring a woman and Tei, containing allegations against Azam. — Bernama