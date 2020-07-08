Universiti Malaya converts decommissioned bus for university students into a room for rental

The decommissioned school bus that was used to ferry Universiti Malaya undergraduates has been turned into a room for rent. —Photo via Facebook/ Rumah No.2, Universiti Malaya

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A decommissioned Universiti Malaya student bus that has been turned into a tiny home for rent is garnering interest for its unique appeal

Universiti Malaya’s Master of Science student Siti Norasiah Abd Kadir said the idea to refurbish the bus, that was taken off the road in 2013, originated from the university’s former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development), Prof Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan.

“The university had initially wanted to dispose of the old bus in 2016 that has been stranded on campus for many years,” she said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Siti Norasiah said Prof Faisal knew of two groups in the university’s Sustainability and Living Labs Secretariat - Water Warriors and the Rimba Project - that had been advocating sustainability initiatives in the university.

“So he asked if we would like to do something with the bus.

“I suppose the university still has sentimental values for the bus and felt an idea like this could showcase the university’s sustainability effort and the creativity of University Malaya’s own internal staff,” said Siti Norasiah, who is involved in Water Warriors.

The secretariat then started working with the university’s Development and Estate Maintenance Department (JPPHB) for the project last year.

Contractors were commissioned for the refurbishment work to turn the bus into a tiny home. — Photo via Facebook/ Rumah No.2, Universiti Malaya

“The two key persons involved in the project are Nurul Husna Abd Rahman, JPPHB’s architect and Nurul Fitrah Mohd Ariffin Marican from the Rimba Project.

Contractors were commissioned for the renovation work that was completed six months later.

“We initially wanted to launch it in April but had to postpone it due to the movement control order.”

The secretariat is now entrusted with the asset as a way to generate income and support its sustainability efforts in the university and for external communities.

Since opening the bus for rental early this month, Siti Norasiah said the response has been overwhelming.

“This was certainly a unique space in the university but we did not expect so many people to be interested in it.

“We loved the stories people share about their memories on the bus.”

If you want to check out the bus, it is parked at the university’s Rumah No.2 near the Language and Linguistic Faculty.

For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/rumahno2/