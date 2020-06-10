Stolen Banksy work recovered in Italy

In this file photo, a woman walks past a recent artwork by street artist Banksy in Paris on a street to the Bataclan concert hall where a terrorist attack killed 90 people on November 13, 2015. The stolen Banksy work has been found in Italy. — AFP pic

ROME, June 10 — Italian police said today they have retrieved a Banksy work commemorating the victims of the November 2015 Paris terror attacks that was stolen from the Bataclan concert hall.

The work was an image of a girl in mourning, painted on one of the emergency doors of the famed Parisian venue, where 90 people were killed. It had been cut out and taken in 2019.

“We have recovered the door stolen in the Bataclan with a Banksy work portraying a sad young girl,” a senior Italian police officer told AFP in Teramo, adding the raid was conducted with French police.

The work was found in an abandoned farmhouse in the Abruzzo region, according to l’Aquila prosecutor Michele Renzo, who said further details would be provided at a press conference tomorrow. — AFP