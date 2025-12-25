KOTA BHARU, Dec 25 — In Kelantan, Christmas isn’t just about carols and twinkling decorations. It is also a feast for the senses, with local favourites like ayam percik, nasi dagang, budu and nasi kerabu Golok taking centre stage, showing how the Christian community has embraced and blended with the state’s culinary traditions.

Christmas in the state is a quiet, heartfelt affair as celebrations are centred around churches and family homes, a reflection of a Christian community that has long woven itself into the fabric of local culture and everyday life.

Reverend Lim Khet Keang, 59, of Kelantan Presbyterian Church, said Christians in Kota Bharu are a small minority, with modest-sized churches.

“In terms of food, ayam percik, nasi dagang, budu and nasi kerabu Golok remain favourites…while Western dishes like spaghetti appeal to younger people.

“In Kelantan, Christmas is marked in much the same way across the state. Some believers hold dinners on December 24 or even earlier, while others go carolling, visiting fellow church members before coming together for a shared meal,” he told Bernama recently.

Lim said that on December 25, Christmas services are held in the morning, followed by small gatherings where believers enjoy lunch with family or close friends.

Presbyterian Church committee members pose with a giant gift-box replica illuminated by hundreds of LED lights in the church courtyard in Gua Musang December 24, 2025. — Bernama pic

He said local culture is evident in Kelantan’s Christmas celebrations, with some elderly worshippers still wearing sarongs to services and speaking in the local dialect, particularly at the Wakaf Bharu Presbyterian Church, a sight rarely seen in other states.

He said Kelantan Presbyterian Church in Kota Bharu, founded in 1938 as the state’s first, now has about 150 active members.

He added that besides Kota Bharu’s main churches, five small ones serve Rantau Panjang, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai, Gua Musang and Wakaf Bharu, Tumpat.

Meanwhile, 62-year-old tutor Lee Lai Ting said Christmas at home or in churches features modestly decorated trees.

“I decorated the Christmas tree myself to brighten the home for the season. In Christian belief, the tree holds many symbols: green for life and growth, lights for a bright life, and the star atop as a guide in life.

“Christmas in Kelantan is not commercial or lavish, but focuses on tradition, worship and family togetherness among the Christian minority,” Lee said, adding that Christmas gifts are modest, symbolising sharing and blessings, especially for children at church. — Bernama