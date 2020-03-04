Pop-up on Tinder urges users to stay safe from Covid-19 through protective measures

Dating app Tinder has outlined protective measures in a pop-up PSA to keep its users safe from the viral Covid-19 virus. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 – The popular dating app Tinder has been alerting its users to take necessary precautions to stay safe from the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The users, who flip through potential matches on the app, were given a warning over the highly- contagious virus that has so far claimed over 3,000 lives and infected more than 90,000 people in over 50 countries worldwide.

In a bid to keep its users safe from the virus, Tinder put up a pop-up which outlines protective measures.

The public service announcement (PSA) said: “While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important.”

It also recommended its users to wash their hands, use hand sanitiser, avoid touching their face and maintain a social distance at public gatherings.

The PSA also included the link to the World Health Organization’s official information page.

The pop-up quickly caught the attention of social media users who responded with witty comments on Twitter.

you know coronavirus is serious when tinder tells you to maintain social distance pic.twitter.com/ED4IutE3fC — jam🍓 (@jamsinnnn) March 3, 2020

Don’t worry tinder, I don’t get any matches to spread coronavirus to pic.twitter.com/K15HGJh1bO — big ounce (@BanhamHarry) March 3, 2020

Jeezo. You know things are serious when tinder is warning you about the Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/hgsFNMeJq3 — Ryan Capperauld (@ryancapperauld) March 3, 2020