Melaka Bird Park launches Dinosaur Club, new attractions

(From left) Rangers Alia Syazwina Mior Salim, Adam Abdul Latiff dan Nurul Shahida Shamsudin pose with dinosaur models at the Melaka Bird Park in Melaka December 15, 2019. — Bernama

MELAKA, Dec 15 — About 100,000 visitors are targeted to visit the Melaka Bird Park next year after it was re-opened last month with new features and attractions, said state Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Tey Kok Kiew.

He added various improvements that were made in stages to the family recreational park, among others, include the bird cages, increasing the number of bird species, launching the Junior Dinosaur Club (Dino Jr Fan Club) and adding virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) games.

With a total area of 2.02 hectares including car parks, the Melaka Bird Park houses 113 birds from 23 species, including six peacock species.

“Since the opening on Nov 23 until yesterday, a total of 16,568 visitors visited the park and the number is expected to double by the end of the year.

“Melaka Bird Park, prior to this, was among the popular tourist destinations and a must visit by local and foreign tourists. We will try to rebuild it with various other attractions,” he told reporters when met after the launch of the park and the Dinosaur Club here today.

According to Tey, the Melaka Bird Park will be redeveloped with the collaboration of Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) and local company, WeGrow Global, incorporating a concept that features recreation, entertainment and education for its visitors regardless of age.

Also present at the event were MPHTJ president Mohd Rafee Ibrahim and WeGrow Global advisor Datuk Mustaffa Shariff.

Tickets for the park are priced at RM6 for adults and RM3 for children. — Bernama