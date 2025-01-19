KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Nearly three years ago, we featured Danjin Dumplings when it was just a modest shack tucked under a pedestrian bridge on Jalan Pudu, between D’Majestic Hotel and UOB Bank.

Since then, Danjin — now Dan Ji, as written on the store sign — has relocated to a proper shop about 100 metres from the original location, now even closer to the Pudu LRT station.

Though a step up from its humble stall days, the shop’s interior is no-frills, just an austere, utilitarian space that embodies “form equals function”.

Clear signage ensures you won’t be led astray, whether you enter from the front on Jalan Pudu or the back on Jalan Sarawak.

You may enter from the back, like I did — Picture by Ethan Lau

At lunchtime, though, you won’t need the signs. The crowd will be your shepherd.

The best time to visit is early morning on the weekend, when parking and seats are plentiful.

There’s less of a crowd on a weekend morning — Picture by Ethan Lau

The first order of business is placing your order at the counter, but let me brief you, dear reader.

Our previous story on these dumplings was published during the tail end of the RMCO, when we featured it in takeaway form.

These days, dining in is straightforward, though the proprietor can be... particular, but not unreasonable.

There are no fawning niceties — just the system and nothing else.

He will take your order and, firmly but not sternly, tell you where to sit; I suggest you listen.

If you can approach the process with a touch of patience and a willingness to follow his lead, you’ll be rewarded with a fantastic meal.

The menu has remained largely unchanged: dumplings and noodles are the main draw, though braised chicken feet, pork intestines and pork ribs also feature.

The pork intestine dumpling noodles (RM13.90) came with a bowl of the same, springy noodles tossed in a simple mixture of light and dark soy sauce and oil.

The intestines were incredibly soft with no hint of off-putting odours — excellent with the addictive, garlicky sambal.

Then, of course, there were the two gargantuan dumplings: one stuffed with leek and pork, the other with yam bean (sengkuang), carrot, and more pork.

Soup dumplings, leek on the left, and ‘sengkuang’ and carrots on the right — Picture by Ethan Lau

Beyond plump, these were a mouthful and a half, offering a satisfying bite heightened by a dab of sambal.

But the true standout for me was the soup.

This might just be the greatest ABC soup you’ll find.

Rich and silky with a milky texture from the chicken, and sweetened by carrots, it’s easy to see why a second bowl costs RM8.

It’s the platonic ideal of ABC soup — so good that I was more than willing to pay for extra to take away, only to find out they don’t sell extras on weekends to ensure every portion of dumplings gets its fair share. I can respect that.

In a change from before, the fried dumplings (RM10 for 5 pieces) are no longer halved before frying.

The dumplings are fried whole, but remain crispy around the centre. Great with some ‘sambal’ — Picture by Ethan Lau

Our own Lee Khang Yi noted then that this method added a nice crunch, as frying them whole risked leaving the centre “too soft.”

Dan Ji seems to have remedied this, as these dumplings were just as plump as their soup counterparts and perfectly crispy, even around the centre.

Juicy pork ribs (RM8 for small) offered a decent snacking alternative to dumplings.

Juicy pork ribs are a good snack — Picture by Ethan Lau

Firm and savoury, these soy-braised ribs delivered the classic lip-coating, gnawing experience.

They’re enjoyable enough, but in a life of limited calories, I’d stick to the dumplings — even if just for another round of that glorious soup!

The front of the shop, as seen from Jalan Pudu — Picture by Ethan Lau

Dan Ji Dumpling

295, Jalan Pudu,

Kuala Lumpur

Open daily, 9am-9pm.

Closes at 2pm on Mondays.

Tel: 016-239 9961

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

