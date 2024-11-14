KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — In today’s Michelin award ceremony, a total of 10 new restaurants joined the ranks of Michelin Selected.

Out of this, four are from KL and six from Penang.

The additions are Atelier Binchotan, Bar.Kar, Blanc, Christoph’s, Firewood, Jaloux, Lucky Hole, Nonya Willow, Potager and Terra Dining.

Under the Michelin Selected category, these establishments have met the criteria set by the inspectors. However, at this moment, they don’t qualify for a Bib Gourmand or a Michelin star.



Restaurants under this category may be promoted to a Bib Gourmand or Michelin star.

In the Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2024, Beta, Bibik’s Kitchen and Sri Nirwarna Maju were upgraded.

Beta was promoted to one-Michelin star. For Bibik’s Kitchen, and Sri Nirwarna Maju, they were shifted to the Bib Gourmand.

Full details of those listed can be found on the Michelin website.