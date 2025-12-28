PETALING JAYA, Dec 28 — Chinese Muslim food is no longer unfamiliar to Malaysians.

Over the past few years, hand-pulled noodles, halal hotpot and north-west Chinese dishes have found steady followings in the Klang Valley, particularly among Muslim diners seeking something different yet familiar.

At the 3rd Chinese Muslim Food & Tourism Festival at 1 Utama Shopping Centre, the popularity was evident early.

At Zenyishun stall, a queue formed within 30 minutes of opening as customers watched chefs pull noodles by hand and cook each order on the spot. One chef, speaking through a phone translation app, said Malaysians are especially fond of spicy noodle dishes.

Running from December 25 to January 4, the festival brings together about 55 stalls offering halal food from Xi’an, Lanzhou, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Yunnan, alongside Palestinian and Pakistani cuisine.

But beyond selling meals, many Chinese Muslim traders are using the festival to test whether their products are ready for the next phase — packaged food, supermarket distribution and long-term supply in Malaysia.

A general view at the Chinese Muslim food festival at 1Utama Shopping Centre on December 28, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Isa

Wooing the locals

At Truzago’s stall, owner Daud Min, 45, from China’s Gansu province, was busy attracting customers to try his halal sausages and instant hand pulled noodles, sold in packet form.

“This is our third time, last year, we joined the food festival here at 1 Utama twice. We want to promote Chinese Muslim food to the Malaysian market.

“We’re not just selling, we want people to experience how Chinese Muslims eat. The taste is different. It’s not the same as Malaysian food,” he told Malay Mail.

Daud said the response from local customers has been encouraging.

“Malaysians’ reaction towards our product is brilliant. It doesn’t matter if they are Indian, Malay or Chinese, all Malaysians, they like to try something new,” he said.

Having lived in Malaysia for 20 years after studying Arabic at Kolej Universiti Islam Selangor and later marrying a Malaysian, Daud said Malaysians are particularly open to international cuisine.

“They like to try food from outside. If you go to some countries such as Indonesia, most people only like their own food. But Malaysians like to try Chinese food, Indian food, mamak food, they try everything,” he said.

Truzago’s instant hand-pulled noodle is priced at RM5 to RM7 per cup and differs from typical instant noodles.

“This one is steamed. It’s not fried. It’s healthier,” Daud said, adding that the product is meant to be convenient for home consumption.

“You can open it at home. At night, if you’re hungry, you can just open the food.”

While his products are currently produced in China, Daud said Malaysia is central to his future plans.

“If possible, we want to make a factory here in Malaysia,” he said.

A general view at the Chinese Muslim food festival at 1Utama Shopping Centre on December 28, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Isa

An entrypoint

Festival organiser Shoaib Ma, 38, from Lanzhou, said Malaysia has become a natural entry point for Chinese Muslim food producers looking beyond China.

“Now the China market is very competitive. People are tired of the hustling feeling. Malaysia, especially for Muslims, is a very enjoyable and relaxing place to stay,” he said.

Shoaib, who also owns Pasar Eatai restaurant at 1 Utama, said many Chinese Muslim vendors are looking outward because of the size of the global halal market.

“The global halal market is very huge, billions of Muslims. They want to explore that opportunity, and Malaysia is the best spot for them to start,” he said.

He added that Malaysia’s regulatory environment and halal ecosystem were key reasons vendors chose it over other Muslim-majority countries.

“Malaysia is the most inclusive country. In Thailand or Indonesia, all the permit processes are not easy for us. Malaysia’s laws and infrastructure are very good compared to other countries in Southeast Asia.”

At the Zenyishun stall, owner Ma Yonggang, 48, from Chongqing, echoed similar reasons for choosing Malaysia.

“We choose the Malaysian market first because Malaysia is very famous in the world,” he said, adding that the Jakim Halal certificate is trusted all over the world.

A general view at the Chinese Muslim food festival at 1Utama Shopping Centre on December 28, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Isa

Yonggang said Malaysia serves as a stepping stone.

“First we choose Malaysia, the second step is to go to other countries,” he said.

His products are already supplied to restaurants in Kuala Lumpur, with more expansion planned.

“In KL, there are more than about 20 restaurants using my products. This festival is the first step for testing. Supermarkets may be the next step. Insyallah, we are planning to open our factory here,” he said.

For some, the festival also reflects how Chinese Muslim food fits naturally into Malaysia’s multicultural setting.

China is home to an estimated 20 million Muslims, and for many traders at the festival, Malaysia represents not just an overseas market, but a proving ground.

As queues continued to form for hand-pulled noodles and packaged products alike, the festival highlighted a shift already underway — from Chinese Muslim food as a popular restaurant option to a category preparing for a place in Malaysian supermarkets.