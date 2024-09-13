KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Even though I don’t live particularly close to Kepong, I’ve found myself returning more and more often to a hundred-metre stretch along Jalan Development.

I’m a fan of several bak kut teh spots here, especially Chong San Bak Kut Teh and Lieong Kee Bae Good Teh, but there’s more to this stretch than bak kut teh.

The front of Weng Kee. — Picture by Ethan Lau

A few doors down from Lieong Kee stands Weng Kee Restaurant, which specialises in Ipoh kai si hor fun and a few other noodle dishes.

A sampling of the variety of noodle dishes and more that Weng Kee offers. — Picture by Ethan Lau

The place was crowded on a Friday morning, filled to the brim with people and it wasn’t even 9.30am yet.

Full house on a Friday morning! — Picture by Ethan Lau

Despite this, ordering was a smooth, painless process thanks to the efficient and exceedingly friendly man in charge of orders.

I simply have to single him out - in a chaotic environment where one might understandably be harried and grouchy, he chose to be warm and affable, literally humming to his own tune as he took our order.

Heck, I couldn’t help but crack a smile when we paid the bill!

While Weng Kee is known for its kai si hor fun (RM9), I was more impressed by the dry curry mee.

The kai si hor fun tasted almost like something halfway between kuey teow th’ng and the eponymous dish, lacking the distinct sweetness of prawn stock that defines a great bowl.

The ‘kai si hor fun’ at Weng Kee is a little underwhelming. — Picture by Ethan Lau

It was also oddly served with sambal belacan as a dip.

In contrast, the dry curry mee packed a savoury punch, thanks to a well-tossed mix of rich curry and dark soy sauce.

You can add extra toppings to your liking; we opted for additional chicken, char siu, and prawns, bringing the total to RM22.

It comes with an addictive chilli oil that’s equal parts hot, spicy and savoury, so you’ll want to add plenty of it to your plate.

Hor fun, in my opinion, is the best noodle for this style of dry curry, as its absorbent properties complement the thinner consistency, compared to the thicker Hainanese variation from somewhere like Yee Fatt, which pairs better with yellow noodles.

Weng Kee’s prawn mee (RM9) also impressed.

Prawn mee here is on the sweeter side, but still very flavourful. — Picture by Ethan Lau

The broth was darker than most I’ve seen - not quite the fiery red I’m used to - and the flavour reflected that.

It wasn’t that spicy; in fact, it leaned toward the sweeter side, still rich with prawn flavour and bolstered by lots of fried onions.

Instead of the usual sambal, this came with the same chilli oil that comes with the dry curry.

Be sure to throw plenty into the bowl for a welcome dose of savoury notes.

Like most places in KL that serve a few Ipoh dishes, Weng Kee also serves poached chicken (RM9) and bean sprouts (RM4).

More interestingly, they make their own wantan (RM1.20 each), with the fried version being the most popular.

Of the other dishes we had, the fried 'wantan’ was the most interesting. — Picture by Ethan Lau

Folded into a plump, purse-like shape, these crisp, well-seasoned pork-filled bites make for a fun little snack.

Weng Kee Restaurant

15, Jalan Development, Taman Kepong, Kuala Lumpur

Open daily, 7am-1.30pm. Closed on Tuesday.

Tel: 016-378 8323

Facebook: @WengKeeIpohHorFunNoodleHouse

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.