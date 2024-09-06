KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — When it comes to shaved ice desserts, I am a huge fan... especially when the weather is hot.

Bingsu places seem to be popping up all over the Klang Valley. However, there seems to be a slower uptake on Japanese kakigori here.

They're both different even though they do fall under the same shaved ice category.

Bingsu uses a flavoured ice block. And the machine shaves the ice until it becomes fine powder. Most of the bingsu in town have various toppings on the side for you to add on.

Kakigori uses an ice block made with pure water. When shaved, it becomes fine, delicate flakes, Traditional versions use flavoured syrup. Artisanal ones emphasise seasonal ingredients like pureed fruits to top the shaved ice.

The purity of the water will translate into finer flakes.

Ever since Sakanoue Cafe opened here, I've been slowly eating through their menu of kakigori.

What I enjoy most about their kakigori is the smaller size, making it a good after meal choice. Often I have had to pass on getting bingsu for dessert as the portion is too much, especially when it is combined with, say, chewy mochi.

The shaved ice here is incredibly fluffy but it does tend to melt fast so one needs to eat it quickly.

It's probably because they slowly freeze the ice block over four days to recreate a type of ice known as jungypo, which means pure ice in Japanese,

Unlike other places, they tend not to firmly pack the shaved ice much, leaving it a little loose too.

Moreover, their toppings tend to be fruit based, converted into a sauce or an espuma, that are lighter in texture. And keeping to the artisanal nature of their kakigori, all of the sauces, puree and espuma are made in-house.

In Tokyo, the Sakanoue that opened in 2012 is famous for their kakigori, where they sell about 300 cups a day. This outlet here marks their first foray overseas.

The menu is kept to six flavours at one time.

Sometimes, they rotate out the flavours, keeping the menu fresh. Currently, their seasonal specialty is the Durian King.

Their best sellers like Strawberry Shortcake and Mango Passion Custard are available all the time.

Recently, they have also introduced takeaway kakigori, where it's placed in a plastic cup, allowing one to enjoy it on the go.

In Japan, they're well known for their kawaii kakigori with adorable characters, like the panda. Previously the Berry Panda was available but it has been swapped out.

For first timers here, go for the Strawberry Shortcake (RM26). You can't go wrong with that combination of strawberry sauce mixed with the fine ice.

One of the bestsellers in Sakanoue Cafe is their Strawberry Shortcake with its whipped cream and strawberry sauce — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It's crowned with soft whipped cream to resemble the cake.

As the strawberry sauce isn't too sweet, it makes a refreshing cooling dessert.

If your tastebuds veer towards tangy flavours, the Mango Passion Custard (RM26) will be ideal.

For those who prefer tangy flavours, try out the Mango Passion Custard with a ‘creme brulee’ top — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It's sweet from the mango sauce with a tangy touch from the passion fruit. You can also boost your social media too when they torch the custard on top to brulee it.

Uji Matcha (RM28) may sound boring amidst all the other exciting flavours. In fact, I held out trying this flavour until the very end.

Uji Matcha may sound ordinary but it's well executed with the matcha flavour and red bean paste — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

I was quite surprised as the matcha espuma and sauce was pretty balanced out. It's not too bitter nor the sweet type. As you eat each layer, you will find the red bean paste, which has a hint of lemon peel.

There's also a bit of crunch with crumble cookies.

I'm the type who likes adventurous flavours hence the Cheese Honey (RM30) was a big favourite of mine.

Cheese Honey may sound weird but it's a rich combination of Camembert cheese and a drizzle of honey — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The use of the rich Camembert cheese sauce and espuma pushed the shaved ice to a savoury treat, balanced out with the sweet honey drizzle.

Earlier on, it was taken out from the menu, where they topped it with grapes and pepper. Now it's back on the menu with crispy cheese, red bean paste and butter raisins.

There's also a Pistachio Strawberry (RM30) flavour too. Here you get a creamy pistachio espuma combined with strawberry compote with a little crunch from crumble cookies.

Pistachio Strawberry is a must for pistachio fans as the shaved ice is topped with a creamy pistachio espuma — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Just note that the cafe is quite small inside. If you can, try to sit outside as it's much more comfortable. Seats are limited though, just like in Japan.

Sakanoue Cafe, Lot No. G-74, Mitsui Shopping Park, Lalaport, No.2, Jalan Hang Tuah, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 11am to 9pm. Closed on Mondays.

Instagram:@sakanouecafekul

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

