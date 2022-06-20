Enjoy a light meal of noodles served with an 'ikan bilis' broth, fishballs, fish skin dumplings and fish cake slices. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — At the start of a new week, I like meals that have a lighter note. Especially after a whole weekend of feasting.

Usually it's Meatless Monday but when I crave for soupy comfort, I reach for a bowl of fishball noodles.

It's simple fare. So simple that I find it's the hardest dish to find a good version of... one that I would return for.

At this place just off Jalan Kuchai Lama, their fishball noodles are said to have an old fashioned taste that harks back to the 1970s.

The basic bowl of noodles is served with three fishballs, two pieces of fish skin dumplings and fish cake slices.

It's started by Khor who originally traded from a house at Happy Garden for about seven years.

Not many knew about the eatery as it was a neighbourhood secret.

About seven months ago, he decided to relocate to this shophouse. One can spot the place as you drive down Jalan Kuchai Lama.

Khor's family members also run various stalls selling the same items at Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park, Happy Garden and near Jalan Chan Sow Lin.

The bowl of noodles also includes preserved radish and spring onions (left). If you want something to snack on, try the fried 'sui kow' with a pork filling (right).

Even though Khor is not a Teochew, his family was taught how to make the items by a Teochew.

If you order a bowl of fishball noodles, it's served with fishballs, fish skin dumplings and fish cake slices. A small portion is RM7 while the large portion is RM8.

The small portion gives you two pieces of the fish skin dumplings and fish cake slices. You also get three fishballs. If you wish to add more, it's 90 sen per fishball.. They also offer fried sui kow at RM1.70 per piece.

The broth for the fishball noodles is brewed from ikan bilis which gives it a cleaner palette for the accompanying items.

The fish skin dumplings have a nice chewy texture and a pork filling.

When you dine at the eatery, slurp down the bowl quickly as what I notice is when the broth is not as hot, it tends to have a stronger, saltier taste.

The fish balls are smooth but not overly bouncy. My personal preference is the fish skin dumplings as you get a slightly chewy texture with a pork filling.

Not many places serve the fish skin dumplings too hence I'll definitely return again for this item.

If you order the dry version, the noodles are tossed with dark soy sauce and lard.

Look for the shop that can be seen from Jalan Kuchai Lama.

On a side note, they also brew their own coffee which is thick and fragrant.

To find out which days they are off, check their Facebook page as they post which days they take a rest. There will also be a notice at the eatery announcing their days off.

Restoran KHC 70S Fishball Noodles, 许记七十年代鱼丸粉, 37-3, Jalan 2/115A, Taman Pagar Ruyong, Off Jalan Kuchai Lama, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 7am to 1.30pm. Closed two days every second week of the month. Tel:+6011-11766605. Facebook:@fishballnoodles70s Instagram:@fishballnoodles_70s