One of England's oldest pubs could be closing due to the pandemic

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, one of England's oldest pubs, has been bankrupted by the pandemic. ― Picture courtesy of JPS

LONDON, Feb 10 ― It's one of the oldest pubs in England, having first opened in the year 793. The address, which is located in a county north of London, has endured through a multitude of historical trials and tribulations but the pandemic was the last straw. Its owner had no choice but to announce its closing. An announcement met with strong emotions from as far away as Hawaii!

In the year 793, Vikings invaded an island territory that had not yet been unified under the name England. This is also the date when Ye Olde Fighting Cocks opened its doors. The pub is located in Hertfordshire, an hour's drive from central London. Many English pubs have vied for the title of oldest English pub, but this one managed to get its name into the Guinness World Records until the year 2000, when the international body decided to deactivate the record, reports CNN. "This record was rested in 2000 when it became clear that it was not possible to verify it in full," the spokeswoman told the TV news channel.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks has been witness to many dramatic events in England's history: it endured the invasions, came through the plague, was around when Anglicanism first appeared. But the financial difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic were too much to overcome. The property's manager, Christo Tofalli, posted a farewell message to the establishment's faithful customers on Facebook announcing the closure of the pub. Tofalli said that the establishment was unable to survive financially.

The announcement has caused a stir, with Tofalli receiving messages of support from individuals in his own country as well as from around the world. A resident of St Albans, where the pub is located, even took the initiative to open a fundraising initiative to reverse the closure. More than 3,000 pounds were collected in a few hours. Donations have come from all over the world, and in particular from the United States, where internet users located in Chicago, Hawaii and San Francisco, wanted to show their support. The establishment is even registered on an auction platform, where offers to buy it can be made until February 14.

The fundraiser has been closed as the owner of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is working hard to find a buyer. He is in contact with a large chain of British pubs, Mitchells & Butlers, which has more than 1,600 addresses in the country. ― ETX Studio