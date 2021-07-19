Phase One takeaway: Now Damansara Heights cafe Henry & Camille offers curbside 'nasi lemak', 'nasi dagang' and 'laksam'

Kickstart the day with this spicy 'nasi lemak bungkus' from Henry & Camille On-The-Go. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Covid-19 has turned the whole F&B industry upside down. With cafe hopping a thing of the past with the dine-in restrictions, this cafe at Damansara Heights is changing the way they sell their food.

Rather than just rely on the usual food delivery channels, they have also turned to a curbside grab-and-go concept for their food.

Located at Plaza Damansara, I had heard quite a bit about Henry & Camille as they offer local food, served with coffee, cakes and biscuits.

I'm not much of a cafe person so I didn't visit. However my interest was piqued when I saw their bright blue covered stall one morning.

If you love cow's lungs, they also offer 'nasi lemak paru'.

From 8am onwards, they set up a stall by the side of the road just across from their cafe.

You can call or WhatsApp them at 016-257 8797 or 013-4202644 to place an order for the items and schedule a pick-up time.

You can also transfer the money to them or pay cash upon collection. Just drive up at the pick-up time and they will pass you the food. Definitely a great way to start your morning.

If you prefer to have it delivered to your doorstep, they also have that option using a third party delivery service, provided you pay for the charges.

'Nasi dagang' unwrapped is served in a cone shape with the fish at the bottom (left). Pour the 'gulai' on the fish and mix it up with the rice and 'acar' for a satisfying breakfast (right).

They get the food delivered by various platforms so sometimes it can be a little late, maybe say 8.30am instead. Just double check with them for a timing that works.

With the curbside presence, many who drive pass or are out for their morning exercise will stop and ask what they are selling. They are not the only ones as Republik is also running a similar concept where there's coffee from Happy Stan and food from Blonde. Both these eateries are located inside the Republik building.

You can get nasi lemak bungkus here. It's a big packet for RM4. The sambal has a spicy kick so mix it all up with the hard boiled egg, peanuts and ikan bilis to enjoy.

I'm a huge fan of cow's lungs or paru so I was happy to see they had that option. It's an extra RM2 for the paru add-on.

'Laksam' is also available with a thinner coconut milk broth.

Unlike other stalls that offer thin, crunchier pieces of paru, this packet had softer large pieces that were a delight to eat with that spicy rice.

For their East Coast delicacies, there's nasi dagang and laksam. Each one is priced at RM10. As the nasi dagang is the Terengganu version, you get pristine white individual grains of glutinous rice steamed with slivers of young ginger and fenugreek seeds.

The rice is good on its own but enjoy it with a hefty chunk of ikan tongkol. This is like the softer, pricier variant unlike the harder reddish ones sold in the gerai. The gravy has a balanced sweetness that you spoon over the rice from the packet. You are given a tangy vegetable acar on the side to help cut through the richness.

For their laksam, it makes a light breakfast meal. However, I felt it wasn't the best I have tasted as the rice noodle sheets had a slight sticky texture. The coconut milk broth was incredibly light with just a hint of flaked fish too. Mix it up with the sambal and chopped vegetables to give it a little more taste.

Indulge a little with their moist marble butter loaf slice.

In addition, if you have a sweet tooth like me, you will be happy to see a selection of cookies and sliced loaf cakes sold at the stall. You can also take away your cup of coffee too.

I zoomed in on their marbled butter slice (RM15) and it was lovely, moist and buttery. Just the right way to start the day after a full breakfast and a cup of coffee to wash it down.

Henry & Camille On-The-Go Stall at the corner of Jalan Setiamurni 1 and Jalan Setiabudi (opposite Public Bank), Plaza Damansara, Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 8am to 11am (or earlier depending on how fast they sell out) from Wednesday to Sunday. Closed on Monday and Tuesday. Instagram: @henryandcamille Facebook: @Henry-Camille-102243844982819