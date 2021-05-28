MCO delivery: Enjoy afternoon tea with this fluffy, fragrant pandan layer cake from Kepong's Fran Kim

The layers may not be perfect but this pandan layer cake is fragrant, not overly sweet with a fluffy, moist sponge cake — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 28 — I've been searching high and low for a good rendition of pandan layer cake. Maybe I am fussy but there's always something not right with the ones I have tried.

One had a jelly layer that was a little hard. Some would have a sponge cake layer that is just a little dry. Another one had a slight bitter edge for the pandan flavour. The list was endless. Maybe I was super finicky since I just couldn't find a perfect one.

When a friend raved about Fran Kim's pandan layer cake, I was sceptical. But since I trusted her taste buds, I decided to give it a try. I'm glad I did as it was excellent just like what she had said.

The first thing that hits you before you even open the box is the fragrance of the cake. It had the distinct pandan flavour eked from pandan leaves. Definitely no bottled essence here.

That enticing smell makes your mouth water. I reckon they make one huge cake and it is divided into smaller blocks to be sold.

My loaf shaped cake measured 15 centimetres by 8 centimetres. It weighed about 425 grams, making it a good size to be shared by two up to four people with hot tea for a nice afternoon snack. This was snugly placed in a plastic box. I paid RM20 for the cake. They also have a cendol gula Melaka layer cake for RM22.

Your purchase weighs about 425 grams and is best eaten chilled

When it comes to simple cakes like this one, it's hard to hide mistakes or shortcomings since there's just a few elements.

It ticked the right boxes as the cake was a wonderful blend of fluffy, moist sponge cake layers with a softer jelly texture. Just eat it chilled from the refrigerator for a nice, cool bite. I also liked how it's not overly sweet compared to other versions.

However, it wasn't perfect. The only flaw was its appearance. The layers weren't even. In fact I reckon the piece I got was also slightly lopsided.

Did that matter? At first I thought it did but as I ate the cake, slice by slice, I realised that a good cake isn't about its looks. This cake just fitted the "ugly delicious" bill perfectly. And it passed the most important test, I would totally order it again if this baker opened orders.

Give it a try, now I understand why so many were clamouring for this baker to open up orders.

They also sell various soybean products and Nyonya kuih. Delivery is available for Bangsar, Mont Kiara, Taman Tun Dr Ismail and Kelana Jaya areas. If you're not in those areas, just ask about the delivery fees.

For the next group buy, it will be scheduled for June so place your orders earlier to avoid disappointment.

Pandan Layer Cake, Kepong, Kuala Lumpur. You can WhatsApp Fran Kim at 012-2129312 to place an order.