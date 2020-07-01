Mary J. Blige becomes the latest US star to enter the wine business

Mary J. Blige is creating her own range of wine, Sun Goddess, which will include a rosé and a sauvignon blanc. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 1 ― The Queen of hip hop soul has teamed up with a major Italian producer to create her own range of wine, Sun Goddess, which will include a rosé and a sauvignon blanc.

Jay-Z, Sting, Francis Ford Coppola, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and even Lady Gaga... The list of stars branching out into the wine business just keeps getting longer. The latest American icon to take the plunge is none other than Mary J. Blige. The Queen of hip hop soul has just sealed a partnership with a major Italian wine producer, which is present in more than 90 countries.

Fantinel Winery manages some 300 hectares in Italy, which are mainly located in the Friuli region. Its estates produce the Italian bubbly, prosecco and also pinot grigio ramato, which will be used to make the rosé for this limited edition range. A sauvignon blanc will be the other bottle in the line which has been christened “Sun Goddess,” a reference to Blige's mother's nickname for her daughter. Mary J. Blige has been involved in all stages of the production of the new vintages.

The wines are made from the varietals most favoured by the American star who visited the Fantinel winery before signing up for the venture. According to the American press, some 15,000 bottles of 2019 rosé and 5,000 bottles of 2019 sauvignon blanc will be produced within the framework of the partnership. Both of the wines, which will retail for US$19.99 a bottle, are now available in the United States, and for pre-order on the website Wine.com. ― AFP-Relaxnews