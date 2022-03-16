Now youth motorcycles are joining the race to electric (VIDEO)

Greenger and Honda present the CRF-E2, an electric youth motorcycle that has all the makings of a great bike! ― Picture courtesy of Greenger Motors

LOS ANGELES, March 16 ― A little behind their automotive counterparts, motorcycle manufacturers are shifting up a gear in their move to fully electric models. While big, all-electric bikes are still few and far between, the choice of electric scooters and entry-level models is growing. Now, manufacturers are branching out to make electric bikes for the youngest riders.

As electrification spreads to all market segments, motorcycles designed for the youngest riders are now embracing the change. After KTM, it's Honda's turn to offer an off-road motorcycle for kids, in collaboration with the Californian company, Greenger Powersports.

This youth motorcycle, the Greenger x Honda CRF-E2, is equipped with a 48-volt low-voltage electric motor, producing a maximum power of 2.5 kW (the equivalent of 3.4 hp). Its lithium-ion battery offers up to two hours of range with a full charge. Note that the battery is removable and can be changed in a few seconds for a backup battery. This bike is currently only available in the United States, at a price of US$2,950 (RM12,396).

KTM had already shown the way in this field, with its electric mini-motocross bike, the SX-E5, costing more than twice as much. In both cases, the idea is to offer young people a bike that is easy to ride and to recharge. And this is a generation that is already used to managing all-electric systems, if only with their smartphones.

For brands, making these kinds of models for young riders offers a great point of entry into the world of electric two-wheelers. As they mature, these riders could one day be ready to graduate to more powerful ― and electric ― models to meet their new needs. ― ETX Studio