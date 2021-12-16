Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors rolls out the all-new Palisade

Priced from RM328,888, the Hyundai Palisade will be available in four variants. — Photo via Hyundai

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd (HSDM) has officially launched the all-new Hyundai Palisade here, which arrived as a fully-imported model from Ulsan, South Korea.

The luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) comes in two power trains, the R 2.2 common rail direct injection (CRDI) turbo diesel engine and the 3.8 gasoline direct injection (GDI) petrol engine.

Priced from RM328,888, the Hyundai Palisade will be available in four variants—the EXEC 7 and EXEC 8 for the diesel engine variants, and LUXE 7 and LUXE 8 for the petrol engine variants.

Sime Darby Motors Malaysia managing director (retail and distribution) Jeffrey Gan said the demand for family-friendly SUVs continues to grow, as discerning vehicle owners look for versatility and comfort in tandem with smart safety features.

“The launch of the new Palisade is well-positioned in the Malaysian market, in line with Hyundai’s strategy in leading the way with innovation.

“We are optimistic that the introduction of Palisade will be a game-changer for this segment,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, HSDM managing director Low Yuan Lung said the recent range of new launches has placed Hyundai on a strong footing as “we solidify our position as a premium choice, driven by innovative expertise”.

The Palisade is equipped with Hyundai’s cutting-edge SmartSense™, an advanced driver assistance system that includes safety features such as forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, and safe exit alert.

For more information, visit https://www.hyundai.com.my/showroom/palisade/. — Bernama