Proton unveils X70 special edition variant, limited to 2,000 units

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― Proton Holdings Bhd has unveiled a new variant to the X70 line-up, the Proton X70 Special Edition (X70 SE) to further strengthen the appeal of its best-selling sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Malaysia.

It said in a statement that the X70 SE is limited to 2,000 units which are identical in specifications to the Premium 2WD (two-wheel drive) variant that comes with a 1.8-litre Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection (TGDi) engine of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

“Available in exclusive ocean blue, a new addition to the colour palette, and ruby red, it has its roof, rear spoiler and door mirrors presented in black as well as a new design of 19-inch sport rims.

“An exclusive SE emblem is mounted on the tailgate as a finishing touch,” it said.

Proton said the new X70 SE is also equipped with the Proton Intelligent Air Purification System (P-IAPS) and a comprehensive list of safety features including six Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) airbags and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), along with Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and 360 Camera.

“The Proton X70 SE goes on sale today at an on-the-road price without insurance of RM123,800 until December 31, 2021, subject to availability.

“It will be sold with the Pemerkasa Plus sales tax incentive worth RM7,000. It can now be booked online from as low as RM99,” said Proton. ― Bernama