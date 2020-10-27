Proton X50: What’s the difference between Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship?

The new Proton X50 is available for between RM79,200 and RM103,300 in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 27 — The Proton X50 is now official and it is priced between RM79,200 and RM103,300 in Malaysia. The new compact SUV is offered in a total of 4 variants, 2 engine options and 6 colours.

Before the launch, Proton has showcased its top-spec Flagship variant that comes with all the bells and whistles. If you’re thinking of getting one under RM100,000, Proton has finally revealed the full specs and features for the entire lineup including the Standard, Executive and Premium.

In terms of colours, the X50 Premium and Flagship get all 6 colours which include Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Ocean Blue, Citric Orange and Passion Red. For the Executive Trim, you can pick all colours except for Passion Red. Meanwhile, the entry-level “Standard” is only offered in Snow White, Armour Silver and Ocean Blue.

On the inside, only the Premium and Flagship gets the dual-tone red and black dashboard with matching leather seats. For the mid-spec Executive, you still get leather seats that comes with an all-black interior, while the Standard settles for black fabric seats.

As we’ve covered previously, the X50 uses a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder engine lineup that’s jointly developed by Geely and Volvo. The X50 flagship gets the higher 1.5 TGDi turbo direct fuel injection engine that pushes 177PS (175hp) and 255Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the lower 3 models get a 1.5 T turbo pot fuel injection engine that pushes 150PS (148hp) and 226Nm of torque. All four models come with a 7-speed DCT with manual mode and it uses an electronic parking brake.

Standard

Priced at RM79,200, the Standard model is RM24,100 cheaper than the top-spec X50 so you can expect a lot of features to be missing or downgraded. The X50 still features projector LED headlamps with daytime running lights but it lacks front LED fog lamps. You also get a single-tone exterior colour and it gets smaller 17″ (215/60/R17) alloy wheels.

On the inside, it uses fabric seats that are adjusted manually, a urethane steering wheel and a standard meter cluster that uses analog gauges for the rev counter and speedometer. You still get remote engine start, rear aircon vents and N95 cabin filter.

For the infotainment system, it gets a smaller 8″ touch-screen display that supports 4G and WiFi conectivity, online navigation, music streaming and it comes with a 4-speaker setup. However, it doesn’t support Proton Link app connectivity that allows you to start the car remotely via your smartphone.

In terms of safety, the entry-level model gets a total of 4 airbags (front and side). Despite being the cheapest car of the lineup, it has Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Hold Assist (HHA) and Hill Descent Control (HDC) as standard. The car also gets 4 rear parking sensors, a reverse camera but no front parking sensors.

Executive

Moving up a notch is the Executive that’s priced at RM84,800. For an extra RM5,600 on top of the standard, the car offers black leather seats with leather wrapped steering wheel and the car also gets auto headlamps with front LED fog lamps.

The rest of the interior remains the unchanged including the same 8″ infotainment system. It also features 6 airbags with the addition of curtain units. On top of the already extensive safety features offered in the entry-level model, the Executive model also gets 2 front parking sensors.

Premium

For a bit more luxury, the X50 Premium costs RM93,200. For an extra RM8,400 on top of the Executive model, the SUV gets additional roof rails and it rides on larger 18″ (215/55/R18) alloy wheels.

On the inside, you get a more colourful dual-tone appearance with red highlights on the dashboard, armrest and on the leather seats.

The instrument cluster is a full colour LCD unit and it also comes with a larger 10.25″ infotainment display that supports Proton Link App. This allows you to start the engine remotely and turn on the air conditioning before you get into the car.

On top of that, you also get a 360-degree camera and a total of 6 speakers. According to the spec-sheet, the Premium model also gets auto aircon as opposed to manual on the lower two versions. You also get a powered driver seat with 6-way adjustments and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Flagship

The X50 flagship is the most expensive of the range and it’s priced at RM103,300. On the outside, it is differentiated with the dual-tone exterior with the roof that’s coloured in black and it is the only model to come with a panoramic sunroof.

Bulk of the extra RM10,100 is for the Advanced Driver Assistance System with Level 2 Autonomous driving features.

This includes Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go traffic support, Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Intelligent High Beam Control (IHBC) and Auto Park Assist.

In addition, it also gets a 4 parking sensors which is 2 more than the Premium model.

Full spec-sheet

Across the board, the X50 is only offered in 2WD and they all come with disc brakes for all 4 wheels. Unlike the Binyue in China, you don’t get paddle shifters. It gets a 45-litre petrol tank and has a rated fuel economy of 6.5 litre per 100km for the 1.5L T and 6.4 litre per 100km for the 1.5L TGDi.

In terms of dimensions, they all have a wheelbase of 2600mm with a length of 4330mm, width of 1800mm and a height of 1609mm. The standard is the lightest of the four weighing at 1325kg while the flagship is the heaviest at 1370kg. — SoyaCincau