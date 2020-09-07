Rolls-Royce new Ghost makes first Asian debut in S. Korea

File picture shows the Rolls Royce Ghost series II during the media day ahead of the 84th Geneva Motor Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 4, 2014. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, Sept 7 — Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, the luxury car brand under BMW Group, on Monday launched the all-new Ghost sedan in South Korea to capture growing demand for high-end models, Yonhap news agency reported.

The launch of the New Ghost in South Korea marked its first debut in the Asia-Pacific region following its global unveiling on Tuesday.

“This is no coincidence. This year, South Korea has been more important to us as a business than ever. Korea sets trends internationally in fashion, art and architecture,” Paul Harris, Asia-Pacific regional director of Rolls-Royce, said in a statement.

The New Ghost sells at the starting price of 471 million won (US$396,000), with delivery scheduled to begin in December.

Rolls-Royce vehicle sales jumped 31 per cent to 161 units in Korea in 2019 from 123 a year earlier, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).

The Goodwood-based carmaker has two showrooms in Asia’s fourth-biggest economy — one in Seoul and the other in Busan, 453 kilometers south of Seoul.

Rolls-Royce began to sell its vehicles in Korea 16 years ago. Its current lineup includes the Phantom, Ghost, Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan.

The Rolls-Royce brand belongs to BMW Group, which also sells BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce models in Korea.

From January to August, BMW Group Korea sold a total of 43,818 vehicles, up 35 percent from 32,531 units in the year-ago period. — Bernama