Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia records 4,008 units sales between Jan-July 2020

The company’s volume seller is the Mitsubishi Triton. — Picture by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM), the official distributor of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in Malaysia, has recorded a total sales of 4,008 units between the period of January to July 2020.

This resulted in the company’s market share growing from 1.4 per cent (January to July 2019) to 1.7 per cent (January to July 2020) of the Total Industry Volume (TIV), the company said in a statement today.

“The company’s volume seller, Mitsubishi Triton recorded a 22.2 per cent market share from January to July 2020, an increase from the same corresponding period of 2019 which was at 16.9 per cent.

“The Triton has now ranked number one in the double-cab pick-up truck segment in three states- Melaka, Penang and Kedah,” it said.

Its chief executive officer Tomoyuki Shinnishi said MMM was pleased to see positive sales take off after being under pressure by the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is driven largely by the 100 per cent sales tax exemption from the government which applies to both our locally-assembled SUVs the ASX Compact SUV and Outlander seven-seater SUV. The good sales also reveal brand and customer’s loyalty in these very tough times.

“MMM is also very excited for a thrilling year ahead with the introduction of the Mitsubishi XPANDER. The seven-seater crossover will provide us with a solid base to maintain strong sales momentum until the end of the year,” he said.

He said the demand and success of the new Mitsubishi XPANDER in the neighbouring Asean countries reflects on how well-suited this car is to meet the needs of customers and MMM is confident that the XPANDER will capture the heart of Malaysians.

In preparation of the introduction of the Mitsubishi XPANDER, he said selected number of Mitsubishi showrooms will be upgraded to Mitsubishi Motor’s latest Visual Identity (VI) this year to maintain the company’s number one position in providing excellent after-sales customer service. — Bernama