SOCAR lets you book a one-way trip to KLIA from as little as RM30

Did you know that you can book a SOCAR for a one-way trip to KLIA and KLIA2? — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — For those who didn’t know, you can book a SOCAR for a one-way trip to KLIA and KLIA2. This is an alternative way of getting to the airport as you get the flexibility to pick up friends or perform last minute errands before you fly.

From now until August 31, 2019, SOCAR is waiving the RM50 fee and you can get to the airport from as little as RM30 all-in.

Without the RM50 one-way fee, you can Book a Perodua Axia for RM16 (two hours before tax). Do note that SOCAR provides free mileage of 20km per hour of booking and petrol is included.

Depending on your location, the distance from downtown KL to KLIA is about 45-50km. Since two hours come with 40km of mileage, there will be an excess mileage charge of RM0.25 per km. If you need 20km extra, it will cost you RM5.

In total, that would cost you RM16 for the two-hour booking, approximately RM7.50 for tolls (not included in the booking) and approximately RM5 for extra mileage, which calculates to RM28.50 before taxes.

To make a booking, just look out for SOCAR points that are marked with One-Way. According to SOCAR, there are more than 100 one-way zones during the weekdays and 22 One-Way zones available during the weekends.

Once you’ve reached KLIA or KLIA2, just park at the airport’s parking lot and leave the parking token in the car. Before “returning” the car, you would need to snap a photo and provide details of the parking location.

If you need a bigger car such as a seven-seater or SUV, there are other vehicle options available. Below are some examples and its cost for a two-hour booking during weekdays. Do note that weekend rates are higher. — SoyaCincau